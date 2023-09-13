Sin-City Cyber-Siege? MGM Resort Properties Paralyzed In "Extremely Rare" Attack

Over a dozen MGM Hotels & Casino properties have halted their backend computer systems due to an ongoing and severe cyberattack initially reported on Sunday. A cybersecurity expert warned that the breach might be significantly worse than current reports suggest.

"Every single subsystem, their payments, were offline," Pete Nicoletti of Check Point Software, a multinational consultancy firm that works with dozens of Fortune 500 companies, told local media KTNV Las Vegas. He said a cyber attack of this magnitude for a company this big is "extremely rare."

USAToday reports, "Over a dozen MGM Hotels & Casinos have had to shut down operations" and "computer systems at all MGM properties have been shut down for the immediate future until the issue is resolved."

While the extent of the breach is still unclear, MGM Resorts' websites are still down.

X users report outages at gambling tables and ATMs. Many have complained that digital keys to access their rooms aren't working.

KTNV said the FBI's field office in Las Vegas on late Monday had "started to look into the situation."

This isn't the first time MGM was hacked.

