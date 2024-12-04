Total Grid Collapse Strikes Cuba (Again) 

Cuba's national power grid collapsed shortly after 0200 local time on Wednesday, plunging 11 million people into darkness.

Total blackout. Well done, Communists—can't even keep the power on.

Once again Cuba is in a total blackout this morning after nationwide electrical system crashes. pic.twitter.com/b1wa0gV0pS — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) December 4, 2024

The Energy and Mines Ministry said the 330-megawatt capacity CTE Antonio Guiteras power plant suffered a failure earlier this morning but did not provide details.

"At 2:08 this morning, the Electrical System, SEN, was disconnected when the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant went out due to the automatic tripping. The restoration process is underway," the ministry wrote on X.

This is the second failure at the Antonio Guiteras power plant in months. In mid-October, the plant, located about 62 miles east of Havana, suffered a similar failure. Then, weeks later, a hurricane knocked out power across the country.

When power fails, so does the internet...

#Cuba's electrical system suffered another outage, affecting its main network (AS27725). #Internet traffic on the island has been impacted since 07:15 UTC, with traffic dropping by 58% compared to last week. Signs of recovery began at 09:30 UTC.https://t.co/cEtT3BkWly pic.twitter.com/6TqF99mId8 — Cloudflare Radar (@CloudflareRadar) December 4, 2024

Bloomberg noted, "The cash-strapped, communist-run nation is mired in its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union," adding, "A full 10% of the population has fled the country since 2020, and the government is bracing for renewed political pressure from the US as Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House."

Let's all be glad the Communists have not taken over the US.