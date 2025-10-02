Trump Plans Up To $14 Billion Farm Bailout Amid China Pivot To Brazil, WSJ Says

Update (1555ET):

The Trump administration has been signaling for about a week that it may tap tariff revenues to fund a multibillion-dollar aid package for American farmers, as China shifts its agricultural purchases to Brazil.

The Wall Street Journal revealed new details about the potential aid package on Thursday afternoon. People within the administration, or those familiar with the discussions, said Trump is considering a package between $10 billion and $14 billion, though the exact size has yet to be confirmed.

Sources said the aid package would focus on soybean farmers across the Midwest (some of Trump's biggest supporters), who have been hit hardest by both sliding prices and collapsing Chinese demand.

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the administration could announce a new "substantial support" as soon as next Tuesday. Sources told WSJ that the timeline could be pushed out a little further due to the government shutdown.

On Wednesday, President Trump blasted China on Truth Social for "hurting" American farmers during the negotiation period of a trade deal. He also said soybeans will be a "major topic of discussion" in his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump even hinted at the incoming aid package to farmers: "We've made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers."

What's been reported so far:

The key chart that shows China's shift in purchasing from U.S. farmers to Brazil...

Source: Financial Times

* * *

Following last week's news of China's massive shift away from American farmers in favor of Brazilian ones, the Trump administration is seeking financial support to mitigate the impact on U.S. farmers and plans to address the issue in upcoming trade talks with Beijing.

On Wednesday, President Trump wrote on Truth Social that U.S. farmers are "being hurt because China is, for negotiating reasons only, not buying," adding, "We've made so much money on Tariffs, that we are going to take a small portion of that money, and help our Farmers."

In fact, Beijing's pivot to ag purchases in Brazil is merely one way to target Trump's farm base, with hopes that the hybrid pressure campaign will force his supporters to push the president into concessions in the trade war. Trump, however, has stated that he would use tariff revenue to cushion American farmers.

Source: Financial Times

Related:

Earlier today, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said U.S. farmers could see an announcement on a "substantial support" package as soon as Tuesday.

*BESSENT: NEWS COMING TUE. ON SUBSTANTIAL SUPPORT FOR US FARMERS



*BESSENT: UNFORTUNATE CHINA DECIDED USING SOY IN TRADE TALKS



*BESSENT: MET WITH TRUMP, ROLLINS YESTERDAY ON FARMER ISSUE https://t.co/xpPdlZPm71 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 2, 2025

Trump noted in the Truth Social post above that he will be meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in four weeks and will make Soybeans a "major topic of discussion."

. . .