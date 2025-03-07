US Scours World For Egg Supplies After Biden's "Insane Slaughter Of 150 Million Chickens"

The Biden-Harris regime's questionable handling of the nation's food supply chain—leading to the culling of 150 million egg-laying chickens amid the avian flu crisis—has led to nationwide supply disruptions and record-high egg prices. There were no visible countermeasures Biden officials put in place to offset the loss of domestic production, and the out-of-control culling only created an epic disaster for consumers. Now, the Trump administration is left to manage the fallout, scrambling to secure global egg supplies in an urgent effort to stabilize prices.

On Thursday, Elon Musk wrote on X, "It's true. There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration."

It’s true.



There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration. https://t.co/wCTZpuEAuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2025

The mass culling of chickens infected with avian flu—or at least what the prior administration claimed—was part of the USDA's "stamping-out policy." Whether depopulating entire commercial flocks was the right approach remains to be seen.

According to Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, the previous administration's approach was simply "to just, you know, kill chickens."

Speaking to CBS last month, Hassett stated, "They spent billions of dollars randomly killing chickens within a perimeter where they found a sick chicken."

On Tuesday night, Trump told a joint session of Congress that "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control. And we're working hard to get it back down."

President Trump: "Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control. The egg price is out of control. And we're working hard to get it back down."



Democrats: *Scream in denial*



FACT CHECK: The Biden regime did indeed order millions of chickens to be killed, which… pic.twitter.com/SaVRW8NV3k — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025

Last month, Trump's USDA unveiled a plan to source between 70 million and 100 million eggs internationally to put a ceiling on record-high prices.

Bloomberg reports that European poultry trade groups are already fielding inquiries from American embassies and the USDA about ramping up egg exports to the US over the coming months. Trade groups in Indonesia have also reported US inquiries with producers about supplies.

Last week, US embassy officials spoke with Poland's National Chamber of Poultry and Feed Producers about increasing egg exports to the US.

Katarzyna Gawrońska, the group's director, told Bloomberg, "We informed the American side that there is a possibility, although limited, to ship eggs in shells," but it would be possible "to export very large volumes of processed egg products."

Meanwhile, Thomas Bartlett, secretary general of French egg industry group SNIPO, warned the USDA that egg supplies were limited in France and many parts of Europe: "What we responded to the USDA is that there are no volumes available in France, and there are very few in Europe."

Bloomberg reported last week that the US plans to reinstate import licenses for Dutch eggs, pulled in January amid discussions over industry practices.

According to Achmad Dawami, the chairman of the Indonesia Poultry Breeders' Association, Southeast Asian producers have already spoken with the USDA about egg exports and the amount they can ship in the next six months.

Now, the Trump administration is left picking up the pieces of the Biden administration's questionable approach to nationwide chicken culling, which lacked any meaningful plan to offset the resulting production losses. It's as if higher prices were the goal. Perhaps there's an underlying agenda, as Democrats and their billionaire backers have been hellbent on resetting the nation's food supply, pushing Americans toward fake beef and highly toxic processed plant-based foods.

For our readers, build chicken coops and plant victory gardens before the spring growing season across the Lower 48 commences to secure your food supply chain. Becoming self-sufficient is what the globalists hate.

