UBS Upgrades Uranium Prices On "Repowering The US" Theme Gaining Steam 

For the third consecutive day, extreme heat across the eastern half of the U.S. has triggered power grid alerts and emergency warnings, highlighting the fragility of current energy infrastructure. Extremely tight power grids reinforce a core part of our energy thesis: the urgent need for clean, reliable baseload power, and there is no better option than nuclear.

The current environment strengthens our conviction as long-term 'atomic bulls', a stance we've maintained since our original call in December 2020 (read here). Nuclear energy remains the only scalable, carbon-free solution capable of delivering 24/7 generation for powering up America in the 2030s (more here).

On Wednesday, a team of UBS analysts, led by Dim Ariyasinghe, upgraded their near-term uranium price forecast by ~10% (to $72/lb for 2025) due to improved policy sentiment, bipartisan support, and tighter supply from global disruptions.

The analysts recently hosted a call with the Atlantic Council, noting that U.S. nuclear capacity could grow from approximately 100 GW to 400 GW by 2050—surpassing the Biden administration's current targets. News earlier this week of New York's plan to develop a 1GW plant provided additional tailwinds for the industry.

"We upgrade our near-term U prices ~10% on an improved US policy backdrop, which has buoyed broader market sentiment," Ariyasinghe penned in a note to clients.

UBS maintains a long-term price forecast of $77/lb (real 2025) and $81/lb nominal from 2030.

Uranium spot prices...

Ariyasinghe's stock views within the industry:

Paladin Energy (PDN): Maintains a BUY rating with price target lifted 3% to A$9.40/share. Restart at the Langer Heinrich mine is ahead of schedule; FY26 production revised slightly down to 4.5Mlb due to blending lower-grade ore, but this is offset by higher prices and improved costs.

Boss Energy (BOE): Downgraded to SELL despite production success at Honeymoon mine and a 6% price target increase to A$3.50/share. UBS views the stock as overvalued after an 81% YTD rally and cites risks in long-term growth clarity, wellfield geology, and expansion capex.

Separately, long-time readers will recognize familiar ZeroHedge favorites like Cameco (CCJ) and Oklo, both of which continue to log fresh record highs week after week. We've consistently laid out the investment framework over the years—and most recently provided additional, comprehensive guides (read here & here) on how to profit as an 'atomic bull' in this unfolding nuclear era.