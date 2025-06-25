New York Power Grid Stabilizes After Rare Energy Warning 

New York's power grid stabilized late Tuesday after the grid operator issued a rare energy warning earlier in the day, as residential and commercial customers cranked up their air conditioning, driving power demand higher amid temperatures nearing 100°F across parts of the state. The warning came amid widespread grid instability across the eastern half of the U.S...

On Tuesday, New York's Central Park hit 99°F, nearing its all-time June high of 101°F. The extreme heat sent demand on the already fragile grid soaring, pushing power prices to over $7,300/MWh on Long Island and nearly $3,000/MWh in New York City.

The New York Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid, stabilized the grid by late Tuesday after issuing a rare energy alert earlier in the day, warning of potential rotating outages.

An Energy Warning for June 24 has been issued due to a decline in operating reserves. The grid is operating normally at this time but emergency operations may be initiated to maintain system reliability. Visit https://t.co/UL7zM41k5P for additional information. pic.twitter.com/kplRsvqxtG — New York ISO (@NewYorkISO) June 24, 2025

To the north, New England's grid entered a Level 1 emergency late evening after unexpected generation losses that "left the region short of the resources needed to meet both consumer demand and required operating reserves," according to the local grid operator.

PJM Interconnection, the operator of the largest U.S. power grid serving 65 million people across 13 states and D.C., extended its energy emergency alert into Wednesday.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement urging New Yorkers to conserve electricity during peak demand hours due to extreme heat:

"Since the beginning of this week's extreme heat, we've been carefully monitoring our electrical grid to protect New Yorkers. Earlier this evening the New York Independent System Operator warned that we are approaching peak capacity in the downstate region and it is critical to conserve electricity between now and 10 p.m. That means setting window air conditioning units to 76 degrees and avoiding unnecessary appliance use. "At the same time, it's critical to stay safe in this dangerous heat: find a cooling center near you, especially if you're a senior citizen or have health concerns. Working together, we can easily get through this critical period."

So much for the green policies that prematurely retired reliable fossil fuel power for unreliable climate tech; the result is clear: Power grids across the eastern half of the U.S. are stretched thin.

It's time to bring back common-sense energy policy—restoring stable generation to bridge the gap until nuclear capacity meaningfully ramps up in the early 2030s. It's also time to hold the woke climate politicians accountable for their massive mismanagement of the nation's grid.