"Maximum Generation Alert" Issued for Nation's Largest Power Grid

A massive heat dome is driving temperatures to the high 90s or even into triple-digit territory across more than three dozen states—from the Plains to the Mid-Atlantic and New England—threatening to strain the nation's largest power grid through midweek.

PJM Interconnection, the operator of the largest U.S. power grid serving 65 million people across 13 states and D.C., has issued a "Maximum Generation Alert" for Monday, ordering all available power generation to run at full capacity to ensure power demand is met during peak hours amid tightening conditions.

Why the alert?

Persistent heat across PJM's 13-state region is pushing demand to summer highs.

What PJM did:

Issued a Maximum Generation Alert and NERC EEA-1 for June 23 – a heads-up that every available generator may be called to run at full output.

Simultaneously issued a Load Management Alert to prep demand-response resources (both non-emergency and emergency).

Who needs to act?

Generators / transmission owners – defer routine maintenance or testing so units stay online; be ready for possible export curtailments.

Neighboring grids – warned that PJM exports could be limited.

Retail customers – no action required unless a formal demand-response event is later declared.

Load forecast (entire RTO):

June 23: ~160 GW

June 24: ~158 GW

June 25: ~155 GW

"This alert was issued in anticipation of tight conditions on the 13-state system as electricity demand is set to top 160 gigawatts on the afternoon of June 23, which would be the highest peak since July 2011," Bloomberg wrote in a note, adding, "The Eastern US grid operator also called a "maximum generation emergency" to shore up supplies."

In its 6–10 day temperature outlook map, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center forecasts above-average temperatures across much of the eastern half of the U.S. through the end of the month.

Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York could experience mercury rising above 100°F for a few days through Tuesday.

None of this should come as a surprise to readers: we've extensively covered PJM's repeated warnings, shared a Goldman Sachs note highlighting that the grid is "getting critically tight," and urged those at risk to consider adding backup power generation at home.