The hottest temperatures of the Northern Hemisphere summer are approaching, set to scorch the central U.S. this week before spreading into the Northeast.

Heat Dome Impact Timeline: Who Gets Hit and When

Central Plains: Heat sets in on Thursday

Mid-Mississippi Valley: Scorcher begins Friday

Upper Midwest & Northeast: Heat arrives over the weekend, peaking early next week

"The hottest weather of the season so far will build over the central United States later this week with widespread highs in the 90s and some 100-degree readings in store from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley," AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski wrote in an early week forecast.

The Capital Weather Gang, echoing meteorologist Ben Noll's warning on X, put it bluntly: "It's about to get brutal."

It's about to get brutal. Check out this 🧵 https://t.co/go9uAdHE3Q — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) June 17, 2025

Here's the breakdown (via Weather Channel):

In general, we're forecasting highs in the 90s to spread over much of the country east of the Rockies , except for the far northern tier.

Parts of the Great Lakes and interior Northeast have yet to reach 90 so far this year, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

A few locations could approach or top 100 degrees during the heat wave, including Denver, which only happens twice a year on average. New York City and Philadelphia could also flirt with the century mark during the peak of the heat wave next week.

New York's Central Park hasn't reached 100 degrees since July 18, 2012, according to the National Weather Service.

Forcasted Highs Next Week

Temperatures across the Lower 48 are expected to surge on Wednesday and remain well above the 30-year average through the end of the month.

"The term "heat dome" is sensationalistic garbage. In meteorology, we call them mid-tropospheric "ridges" or "warm-core high" pressure systems. Because that is what they are," meteorologist Chris Martz wrote on X.

The term “heat dome” is sensationalistic garbage. In meteorology, we call them mid-tropospheric “ridges” or “warm-core high” pressure systems. Because that is what they are. — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) June 17, 2025

As we've noted before, we're approaching the moment when the corporate left-leaning media shifts into full-blown climate panic mode.

Mentions of the "climate crisis" in corporate media over the past decade have coincided with Democratic Party-led efforts to pass climate bills, which included large-scale funding initiatives—some of which directed billions to mysterious NGOs. Critics argue this hype in the news cycle was merely propaganda to swindle taxpayers.

Welcome to summer.