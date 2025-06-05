Just Weeks Away From Climate Alarmists Yelling 'End Of World' 

We're six weeks out from the Northern Hemisphere's annual temperature cycle peak — and, as predictably as ever, the leftist corporate media, climate alarmists, and the usual "trust the science" suspects are likely preparing to ramp up their annual screamfest, warning that the planet is melting into an irreversible hellish state.

The left's solution? The same old playbook: slap new taxes on citizens, flood markets with Chinese solar panels and other 'green' tech, propose bans on gas-powered cars, regulate cow farts, and force the public to limit their carbon footprints — all while flying around the world in their fancy private jets and mega yachts.

Bernie Sanders and AOC disembark from a private jet to go 'fight oligarchy'... Sanders has spent over $220,000 on jets so far this year. Full story here: https://t.co/olQCyWvlRh pic.twitter.com/WMqsApkoGF — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 18, 2025

The headline barrage is imminent...

What's piqued our interest is the surge in "climate crisis" stories across corporate media that began around the time Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) unveiled the Green New Deal. While it was never signed into law, by 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which allocated roughly $369 billion toward climate and energy spending.

Following the IRA's passage — and the flood of taxpayer dollars into questionable green investments, some of which have been outright disasters — much of that media frenzy around the "climate crisis" abruptly vanished. At the same time, the IRA's spending contributed to the worst inflationary storm in a generation.

It's almost as if the "climate crisis" headlines in corporate media were never about the actual environment — but rather a propaganda campaign fueled by billionaires, NGOs, and grifters eager to siphon taxpayer money under the guise of saving the planet.

On Wednesday, the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) launched a hearing titled "Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild," in which Republican lawmakers exposed the "gold bars thrown off the Titanic," alleging the Biden administration under Democratic control of Congress had siphoned billions in taxpayer dollars to push left-wing policies like open borders and the Green New Deal through a complex network of rogue NGOs.

🚨 OPENING STATEMENT 🚨



The Biden Admin funneled BILLIONS of your tax dollars through radical NGOs to fund the invasion at our southern border and push Green New Deal scams.



These left-wing nonprofits are nothing more than a fifth branch of government.



Today, @DOGECommittee is… pic.twitter.com/RU9kQIr0ep — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 4, 2025

Making sense of this all, the whole "climate crisis" story blitz in corporate media between 2019 and 2022 appears to be a propaganda campaign to produce favorable support for climate bills.

With about six weeks to go until peak summer heat, it's only a matter of time before the usual climate grifters reemerge to warn of Earth's imminent doom.

Meanwhile, Greta Thunberg—having moved on from climate change propaganda operations—is now sailing toward Gaza. As always, the script remains the same with any of these false climate prophets: follow the money.