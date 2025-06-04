Watch Live: House DOGE Subcommittee Exposes "Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild" 

Around 2 p.m. ET, the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) will hold a hearing titled "Public Funds, Private Agendas: NGOs Gone Wild." Under the Trump administration, the NGO-industrial complex has been exposed as nothing more than a money pit for how Democrats have funneled billions in taxpayer dollars into mysterious nonprofits that advance nation-destroying policies, such as disastrous open borders and the Green New Deal scam.

"Radical, left-wing Democrats have bankrolled NGOs to advance their destructive agenda at the expense of American taxpayers. From the Green New Deal scam to facilitating mass illegal immigration and the resettlement of illegal aliens across the United States, NGOs have expended billions of hard-earned taxpayer dollars in pursuit of agendas that most Americans oppose," Subcommittee Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA.) wrote in a statement.

Greene continued, "Thankfully, the Trump Administration and DOGE are taking action to unmask these schemes and claw back those funds. Congress must also act to shut down the pipeline that keeps this money laundering machine running."

"Our DOGE Subcommittee is going to expose the NGO scam and continue bringing long-overdue transparency and accountability to those who abuse taxpayer dollars," she emphasized.

Witnesses and testimonies include

Mr. Mark Krikorian, Executive Director, Center for Immigration Studies

Mr. Daniel Turner, Founder and Executive Director, Power the Future

Mr. Scott Walter, President, Capital Research Center

By some accounts, there are over 35,000 NGOs, most of which are funded by taxpayers through the federal government. Some also receive funding from dark money networks tied to George Soros' Open Society Foundation and many other progressive billionaires to advance a far-left agenda. These NGOs often serve the Big Government agenda, working to centralize power in Washington for the benefit of the Deep State.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — and ultimately, Secretary of State Marco Rubio's neutering of USAID — delivered a seismic blow to the NGO-industrial complex, effectively shutting off the taxpayer-funded money spigot.

The only ones loudly complaining about USAID's wind-down? Bill Gates and Bono — which is almost too perfect, considering Gates raked in billions in taxpayer funds to bankroll his network of shady NGOs.

Recall earlier this year:

Watch Live: Accountability In Real-Time

All taxpayers want is accountability from the rogue Deep State politicians who squandered public funds and helped ignite the worst inflation crisis in a generation.