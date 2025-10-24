"World Is Running Out Of Coffee": Arabica Futures Hit New Highs As Brazil Troubles Worsen 

VERY BAD NEWS from Brazil continue to worsen, with ongoing SEVERE drought coupled with EXTREME heat about to wipe out all hopes left for even a REMOTELY medium-good 2nd flowering after the 1st 2026 crop flowering FAILED to generate much fruit. The World IS RUNNING OUT OF COFFEE !

Arabica coffee continued to RALLY on the fast expanding CROP DISASTER in Brazil and daily growing global SUPPLY DEFICIT,

BRAZIL coffee exports are in near FREE-FALL for this entire year, running about 8M-9M bags BELOW year ago level so fa

Traditionally yes, but there is NOTHING traditional about everything currently taking place in the global #coffee market because the #KC commercial players - roasters in particular - have NO RESCUE SOURCES for the coffee supply they need and the coffee will NOT ARRIVE because there is simply not enough for all to go around !! Also, the whole "tariff-issue" is beyond ridiculous, just see how Barchart one day will say lower tariffs is bullish and the next day it's bearish - the fact is when there is such a HUGE and UNPRECEDENTED supply deficit with ZERO hopes of recovery in the global supply chain until 2029-2030 earliest, the CORE FUNDAMENTALS - shortage - will rule and hence as I have said all along #KC is just about to get started on the next push toward the $5-$6 mark. Sure, any change in Tariff-policy may delay this push, but it will be short-lived bcs the coffee is not there BUT the KEY WINTER consumption season is just around the corner !!

