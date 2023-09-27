"A CIA Front Organization": Revisiting EcoHealth COVID-19 Claims After Fauci 'Influence' Campaign Bombshell

Following Tuesday night's bombshell report from Congressional investigators that Dr. Anthony Fauci was smuggled into CIA headquarters "without a record of entry" where he "participated in the analysis to "influence" the Agency's" Covid-19 investigation," it's worth revisiting claims made by former EcoHealth Alliance scientist, Andrew Huff, about the CIA's alleged connections to EcoHealth and Covid-19.

A Brief Review

Recall that EcoHealth received lucrative contracts to perform experiments on bat Covid in Wuhan, China after the Obama administration banned gain-of-function research in 2014. Four months prior to the ban, the NIH effectively shifted this research to EcoHealth, headed by Peter Daszak. The research was shielded from government oversight by Fauci's NIAID, and Daszak was forced to report after the fact that he'd engaged in gain-of-function experiments.

"As a virologist, I personally think creating chimeras of SARS-related bat coronaviruses that are thought to pose high risk to humans entails unacceptable risks," virologist Jesse Bloom told The Intercept.

After Sars-CoV-2 broke out in the same town where Daszak was manipulating Bat Covid, The Lancet published a screed by Daszak (signed by over two-dozen scientists), which insisted the virus could have only come from a natural spillover event, likely from a wet market, and that the scientists "stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin." The Lancet only later noted Daszak's conflicts of interest.

Back To Huff And The CIA

According to a January, 2022 Twitter (now "X") thread by Huff, who worked at EcoHealth from 2014 to 2016, "I knew in December of 2019 that COVID was likely a lab leak." Huff then claimed that "Not only is EcoHealth Alliance a CIA front organization, but the United States of America is primarily responsible for COVID, not China."

... of the story. Not only is EcoHealth Alliance a CIA front organization, but the United States of America is primarily responsible for COVID, not China. COVID was a US scientific R&D program where COVID was transferred to China, so that... — Andrew G. Huff, PhD, MS 🇺🇸 (@AGHuff) January 23, 2022

Huff also told Fox Business in January: "This was actually a failed intelligence operation. We were actually trading China advanced biotechnology for access to and collect intelligence on their bioweapons laboratory. I believe. I can’t prove that but a number of agencies that I discuss in the book, including Dr. Peter Daszak telling me he worked with the CIA."

From Huff's book, "The Truth About Wuhan":

"These discussions resulted in publications indicating that Dr. Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, was working with the CIA, and that the biological agent commonly known as COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) had been in development at EcoHealth Alliance since 2012, and other evidence suggested that SARS-CoV-2 began earlier than 2012. The development of SARS-CoV-2 included several prominent US-based scientists and US academic institutions that received funding from numerous federal government agencies and private non-governmental organizations to complete the gain of function work on SARS-CoV-2."

Huff also posted a document obtained by Project Veritas and published in January of 2022 purportedly authored (and not denied) by Maj. Joseph Murphy (USMC), which states "SARS-CoV-2 is an American-created recombinant bat vaccine" which was "created by an EcoHealth Alliance program at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)."

Project Veritas has obtained a separate report to the Inspector General of the Department of Defense written by U.S. Marine Corp Major, Joseph Murphy, a former DARPA Fellow. The report states that EcoHealth Alliance approached DARPA in March 2018, seeking funding to conduct gain of function research of bat borne coronaviruses. The proposal, named Project Defuse, was rejected by DARPA over safety concerns and the notion that it violates the basis gain of function research moratorium. According to the documents, NAIAD, under the direction of Dr. Fauci, went ahead with the research in Wuhan, China and at several sites across the U.S. -Project Veritas

Huff also provided a report to Congress, under oath, which claims:

1. SARS-COV2 was created in the lab in Wuhan, China;

2. Anthony Fauci funded the creation of SARS-COV2 and lied to Congress about funding Gain-of-Function work;

3. The US Intelligence Community was aware of and appeared to have been involved with the funding of said Gain-of-Function work;

4. A number of well-connected public and private partners were involved in the Gain-of-Function work that resulted in the creation and release of SARS-COV2;

5. Anthony Fauci and others coordinated to cover-up the funding of the Gain-of-Function work that resulted in SARS-COV2.

"The creation of SARS-CoV-2 and the mRNA jabs was essentially a joint operation between the DoD & the intelligence community …They were co-developed. There are actually US government patents to prove this" —@AGHuffpic.twitter.com/TybsLsz6m2https://t.co/diR7xdx5vc — Dr. ZW (@ZombyWoof2022) February 26, 2023

And if you really want to get into the weeds on this, check out these threads by journalist KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) which includes claims by Huff, DRASTIC, RFK Jr. and more. Click on each tweet to jump into said threads.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the former CDC Director, says that U.S. taxpayer money from NIH, State Department, USAID, and DOD funded the creation of SARS-CoV-2:



"They wanted a single narrative, and I had a different point of view... Science has debate, and they squashed any debate...… pic.twitter.com/D51Ms5XNbW — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 13, 2023

🧵THREAD: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top-paid US federal employee, has developed bioweapons for the Pentagon since 2002. In 2014, Obama shut down 18 of Fauci's gain-of-function experiments after lab leaks, and 300 top scientists complained about his dangerous bioweapons research. pic.twitter.com/PoG9ax5HRW — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 15, 2023

#18 That's why Senator @RandPaul accused Dr. Fauci of funding “supervirus” research in the US and “making a huge mistake” by trading the know-how to China.



Fauci denied the accusation, stating categorically: “The NIH has not ever, and does not now, fund gain-of-function research… pic.twitter.com/Ncx6bsVbJr — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 15, 2023

2018 Baric paper wanting to infect Chinese horseshoe bats with WIV1, just like Defuse, submitted months after DARPA rejection letterhttps://t.co/RNvpfy2iC2 pic.twitter.com/WKmclpEEL2 — Jim Haslam (@jhas5) January 23, 2022

From the original EHA proposal documents we are told the objectives and deliverables required by USAID, NIH, DOD ... pic.twitter.com/PMs7aZcw43 — Moneypenny (@nic_moneypenny) September 13, 2023

EcoHealth - no strangers to damage control, refuted Huff's claims, writing in December 2022 (almost a year after Huff turned whistleblower), that claims of gain-of-function research aren't true, that a lab leak is 'not true,' and that his claims about the 'nature of the collaboration between EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology' are similarly, 'not true.'

Ecohealth notably did not refute Huff's claims about working with, or for, the CIA.