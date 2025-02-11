Goldman Nukes DEI IPO Requirement As Woke Era Implodes

During the "summer of love," as BLM riots gripped cities and towns nationwide, Goldman Sachs went down the woke rabbit hole and informed companies and investors that it would no longer take a company public unless its board included two diverse board members, one of whom must be a woman—even if it meant forfeiting underwriting the deal.

This insane IPO policy, pushed by Goldman executives, abandons key elements of meritocracy and is reminiscent of a South Park episode in which Eric Cartman portrays Disney film producer Kathleen Kennedy, instructing the Disney board on how to make movies: "Put a chick in it. Make her lame and gay."

As we all know, the result of 'wokified' Disney movies has been a series of box-office failures...

Like Disney, the DEI-based IPO requirements for corporate America were merely a passing fad. President Trump shifted the tide back to meritocracy across the nation—whether in government, the military, or corporate America.

According to Bloomberg, Goldman has received Trump's memo and nuked its DEI IPO requirement.

"As a result of legal developments related to board diversity requirements, we ended our formal board diversity policy," Goldman spokesman Tony Fratto wrote in a statement, adding, "We continue to believe that successful boards benefit from diverse backgrounds and perspectives, and we will encourage them to take this approach."

Goldman's DEI IPO requirement arrived at a time when the "woke mind virus" spread rapidly across corporate America. BlackRock and other globalist asset managers were at the heart of this corporate-led Marxist revolution, which pressured companies to prioritize DEI initiatives over profit maximization and adopt environmental, social, and governance responsibilities.

Bloomberg stated the good news at Goldman: "Goldman has already advised on initial public offerings that don't appear to meet its diversity criteria. It helped on a listing that priced last week for Titan America SA, a cement company whose website lists no women on its board."

From Meta to Google to Walmart to Amazon to many other companies, the era of toxic DEI dominating corporate culture and installing far-left activists in managerial positions to spread wokeism is over. The nation is returning to meritocracy, yet the folks screaming and yelling and calling for a revolution the loudest are Democrats who are watching their artificial power grabs under woke evaporate under Trump's executive order.