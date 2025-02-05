Trump Effect Is Real: Google Ditches DEI Hiring Targets

About a month after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg nuked the social media company's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, Google appears to have followed suit. As the woke tide recedes in Silicon Valley and the federal government, a new era of meritocracy emerges across America under President Trump's second term.

Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday afternoon that Google will no longer set hiring targets based on diversity, such as race and gender, to expand its workforce. The report is based on an internal memo the company sent employees this morning.

After making diversity hiring pledges following George Floyd's death in 2020, Google appears to have ended its goal of increasing the proportion of "leadership representation of underrepresented groups" by 30% by 2025.

WSJ pointed out, "Parent company Alphabet's GOOGL annual report released Wednesday omitted a sentence stating the company was "committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve." The sentence was in its reports from 2021 through 2024."

Remember, Google CEO Sundar Pichai became a social justice warrior during the BLM riots, donating millions of dollars to DEI causes.

The email said the big tech firm has reviewed recent court decisions and executive orders signed by President Trump that eliminate DEI in federal agencies, the military, and federal contractors, adding that "it's evaluating changes to our programs required to comply" with federal law.

Google clarified that it will continue opening and expanding offices in metro areas with diverse workforces: "We'll continue to invest in states across the U.S.—and in many countries globally—but in the future we will no longer have aspirational goals."

"Google has always been committed to creating a workplace where we hire the best people wherever we operate, create an environment where everyone can thrive, and treat everyone fairly," the email said, adding, "That's exactly what you can expect to see going forward."

Google's move to kill DEI hiring targets comes about one month after Zuckerberg eliminated not just DEI - but also eliminated "politically biased" fact-checkers.

Google and Meta are the latest mega-corporations to roll back toxic DEI initiatives, following Walmart and McDonald's.

Over a year ago, Robby Starbuck's campaign to end DEI in corporate America ignited this trend.

The tide has turned in corporate America, and Trump has made sure Marxist DEI initiatives will be eliminated across the government and military. Corporate America appears to have received this memo.

We're sure the purple-haired Google employees are having meltdowns this afternoon.