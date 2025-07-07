Trade & Tariff Recap: All Eyes On Today's 12pm "Signed Letters" Announcement

Trade tensions are back in view as the 90-day deadline to reciprocal tariffs (which sparked a painful but extremely short market correction) approaches on July 9, with Trump pledging to start issuing unilateral rates to dozens of countries in the coming days. Stocks retreated at the start of a potentially volatile week as US trading partners rushed to finalize trade deals with the Trump administration ahead of the Wednesday deadline. However, one potential offset is that there are increasingly suggestions that August 1st might be the new July 9th (more below).

As a benchmark, DB's economists believe the current effective tariff rate is around 15% (same as Morgan Stanley, see chart below), which is obviously a good deal below the implied rate from Liberation Day, but well above the low single figures before Trump returned to office. It is good news for markets that Section 899 (the revenge tax) has been consigned to the history books after not making it into the tax bill. It's also good news that Bessent has recently sounded more positive on the direction of travel in recent talks.

However, with financial conditions easy again and with the S&P 500 back at all-time highs, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Trump Administration take a tough stance with those who they don't think negotiations are going in the right direction (this was discussed over the weekend in "The Risk For Stocks Is That The Administration Decides It Was Correct All Along On Tariffs").

President Trump said at the end of last week that by the July 9 deadline, tariffs would be "fully covered and they’ll range in value from maybe 60 or 70% tariffs to 10 and 20%." Then over the weekend he said that he'd “signed some letters and they’ll go out on Monday – probably 12”. Overnight this was firmed up to noon Washington time today, so expect a flurry of headlines at noon!

On Thursday Trump mentioned that the letters could go out on the Friday holiday and apply from August 1st if no deal can be made. This gave some comfort that there could be yet another extension and time to do deals. Bessent has also reiterated over the weekend that some countries would be able to negotiate a three-week extension to August 1st. So maybe we'll just be here again in three weeks when everyone is on the beach apart from the trade negotiators.

Bessent also said Trump will send letters to trading partners notifying them if no deal is reached, they will revert to April 2nd tariff levels while also adding that they are close to several deals and expect to see some big announcements in the next days. Furthermore, Bessent said 100 smaller countries will get set a tariff rate and many never even contacted the US.

For Europe, Bloomberg reported that the union is willing to accept a 10% universal tariff if exemptions for areas such as autos (25%) and steel and aluminum (50%) are provided. For Japan, the mood turned negative last week as President Trump said that they should "pay 30%, 35%, or whatever the number is that we determine, because we also have a very big trade deficit with Japan." On the bright side, Treasury Secretary Bessent said they were "very close" to a deal with India, and on Thursday the US reached a trade deal with Vietnam.

Then overnight Trump posted on social media that "Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff”

This follows a BRICs summit in Rio over the weekend where the group leaders, including China and India, condemned and called for a "just and lasting" resolution to conflicts across the Middle East.

Courtesy of Newsquawk, here is a summary of all the latest trade/tariff news from the weekend and this morning: