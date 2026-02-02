This Weeks Jobs, JOLTS Reports To Be Delayed Due To Govt Shutdown

Here we go again.

The government shutdown, which should be lifted in 24-48 hours once the House votes (we reported yesterday that Mike Johnson allegedly has the votes to pass the vote), is again jamming the machinery of government data reporting.

The BLS has pushed back the January 2026 jobs report, originally set for Feb 6, along with December’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and Metropolitan Area Employment data.

“The release will be rescheduled upon the resumption of government funding,” Emily Liddel, an associate commissioner at BLS, said in a statement. “Due to the partial federal government shutdown, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will suspend data collection, processing, and dissemination.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will announce new release dates once funding is restored.