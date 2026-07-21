ASP Isotopes Targets America’s Uranium Conversion Chokepoint

ASP Isotopes announced Tuesday that its Quantum Leap Energy subsidiary signed a research agreement with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station to advance and de-risk the commercial production of uranium hexafluoride, or UF6.

The work will focus on gathering data on the reactions used to convert uranium concentrate (yellowcake or U3O8) into UF6. The research is intended to support process design, modeling, scale-up, cost reductions, and the eventual commercialization of QLE’s conversion technology.

This is the unglamorous but essential middle of the nuclear fuel chain. Uranium miners can produce all the yellowcake they want, but commercial enrichment facilities cannot use it until it has been converted into UF6. The US currently has only one operating commercial conversion facility, ConverDyn’s Metropolis Works plant in Illinois, while the World Nuclear Association counted only four conversion suppliers globally as of 2025.

In other words, conversion has quietly become one of the tightest links in an already strained Western fuel cycle.

Our readers know we have been tracking ASPI’s attempt to position itself across that chain. We first highlighted the company as the next nuclear story stock, followed the Trump-linked investment in QLE, and more recently covered its agreements involving a major US nuclear operator, TerraPower, Fermi America, South Africa’s Necsa, and an unnamed European advanced reactor developer.

The Texas A&M agreement adds conversion research to those enrichment and HALEU ambitions, but ASPI is not alone in spotting the bottleneck.

Uranium Energy Corp launched United States Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp last year and is studying a facility designed to produce roughly 10,000 metric tons of uranium annually as UF6. UEC received an NRC docket number for the project in March and is advancing feasibility work with Fluor.

FluxPoint Energy has separately announced plans for another 10,000-ton U.S. conversion plant. Silex Systems and Cameco-backed Global Laser Enrichment are pursuing a different route at Paducah, where depleted UF6 tails would be re-enriched to natural-grade UF6. Because that material has already been converted, the project could effectively release additional supply without first processing fresh yellowcake.

For QLE, the Texas A&M deal remains research, not production. A commercial facility will still require engineering, capital, permits, customers, and execution.

But, it does bring attention to how America’s nuclear buildout will need far more than reactors and uranium mines. It will also need the conversion capacity connecting the two.