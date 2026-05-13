Bessent's "Suffocating" Iranian Regime Strategy Materializes In Kharg Island Satellite Imagery

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's description of "suffocating" the Iranian regime through economic and financial pressure, whether via sanctions or the US military blockade of the world's most critical maritime chokepoint, now appears to be showing up in the data.

New geospatial intelligence indicates that Iran's main crude export terminal has gone quiet, while a separate report suggests seaborne oil exports have effectively been halted for the past month.

The first report comes from Bloomberg, which cited European satellite imagery showing a massive bottleneck developing at Iran's energy complex: no ocean-going tankers at Kharg Island, the country's main export terminal, on May 8, 9, and 11. This marks the longest stretch in no crude tanker loadings since the US-Iran conflict began nearly three months ago.

Kharg Island’s loading terminals were observed completely empty yesterday for the first time since mid-April, despite 19 tankers waiting nearby with ~25M bbl of capacity.



A recent 80,000 bbl oil slick suggests sustained infrastructure damage has halted all crude departures since… pic.twitter.com/6EKKigQghP — Windward (@WindwardAI) May 12, 2026

Iran continued loading crude throughout the early weeks of the war, using tankers as floating storage after the US Navy effectively blocked ships from exiting the Hormuz chokepoint in mid-April, creating a massive energy bottleneck for Tehran.

At the end of last week, we reported that a massive oil leak spanning dozens of square miles of water was spotted off Kharg Island. This was based on open-source satellite imagery.

Image source: Soar

"The slick appears visually consistent with oil," said Leon Moreland, a researcher at the Conflict and Environment Observatory, to Reuters. He believes it covers an area of approximately 45 square km (nearly 18 sq miles).

While it's unclear what may have caused it, or the extent of possible damage to Kharg Island's infrastructure or possibly docked tankers, the island has been attacked by US aerial forces in the recent past.

If Kharg Island remains idle and storage capacity reaches its limit, Iran could be forced into deeper oil production cuts.

"To our best knowledge, Iran hasn't successfully exported any crude oil by sea over the past 28 days. Some refined products managed to escape because US OFAC did not slap sanctions on those tankers," research firm Tanker Trackers wrote on X.

To our best knowledge, Iran hasn't successfully exported* any crude oil by sea over the past 28 days. Some refined products managed to escape because US OFAC did not slap sanctions on those tankers.



In addition, Kharg Island hasn't loaded any tankers since 2026-05-06 as a result… — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) May 12, 2026

This very development would support Bessent's claims: "We are running a marathon over the past 12 months, and now we are sprinting toward the finish. They are not able to pay their soldiers. This is a real economic blockade."

Ten days ago, Bessent forecasted that Iran's oil industry may need to start shutting in wells "in the next week" as the country's crude storage is "rapidly filling up."

"Their oil infrastructure is starting to creak," he said. "It hasn't been maintained again because of our decades-long sanctions against them."