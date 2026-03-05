Big-Tech Signs Ratepayer-Protection Pledge

As the AI and data center explosion threatens to overwhelm the grid, the Trump administration organized a commitment from the hyperscalers driving that demand: pay your own way, or don’t build here.

On March 4, the White House rolled out the Ratepayer Protection Pledge, signed by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and xAI. The deal is simple and overdue: these companies must build, bring, or buy every new megawatt they need, and then some. No more socializing the costs onto ordinary ratepayers already hammered by years of green-mandate fallout.

The five core commitments are straightforward:

Full funding of new generation : Companies cover 100% of new power plants or purchases, with extra capacity added where possible to actually benefit the broader grid.

Infrastructure upgrades : All transmission and delivery upgrades required for their facilities get paid by them.

Take-or-pay rates : New, separate utility contracts mean they pay the full freight for the power and pipes whether they use every watt or not.

Local jobs and training : Hiring and skill programs in host communities.

Grid resilience backup: Backup generation available to utilities during shortages to prevent blackouts.

As we’ve long documented, from the growing revolt against data centers in political races, where affordability crushed every other issue, to our piece on Democrats still blaming tech while ignoring Biden-Harris green policies that sent Northeast bills soaring to national highs.

Households and small businesses love nothing more than staring down double-digit rate hikes and skipping rent payments just so Silicon Valley can train the next LLM models.

Trump framed it bluntly in the accompanying proclamation: Americans shouldn’t subsidize private AI infrastructure. The pledge explicitly aims to leverage the boom for lower long-term costs and stronger reliability, not higher bills.

It should be noted this is just a “pledge”, and voluntary pledges from trillion-dollar tech giants have a habit of evolving. If enforced, the pledge could mark the first time the AI revolution actually lowers costs for the rest of us instead of raising them.