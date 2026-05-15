"Energy Is The Issue" - NANO Nuclear Highlights Reactor And Enrichment Opportunity

NANO Nuclear's founder and chairman Jay Yu was on Fox Business to discuss the company's opportunity with data centers, space, and uranium enrichment.

Yu took the time to review their recent deal with Supermicro. The combination of AI and nuclear is being seen on multiple fronts across both industries. In the past few weeks we've also seen Terrestrial Energy partnering with Riot, and Oklo collaborating with Nvidia.

Everyone understands the demand for power coming from the AI data center build out is insatiable. We've covered previous comments from Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, remarking on how energy is the real bottleneck. He was more recently quoted discussing the scale of the current energy gap with future demand…

🚨 JENSEN HUANG: “The amount of energy that we need for computing is probably 1,000x more than we currently have.” pic.twitter.com/3F2DJ48Ebq — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 14, 2026

The key requirement of the power, though, is stability above all else. Data centers require nearly 100% uptime, something that cannot be promised by renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The power source of the highest capacity factor, a measure of how often they put out their nameplate power, is required to meet the demand of the ongoing energy revolution.

A massive expansion of nuclear generating capacity is the current goal, but what good is a fancy new car if there's no gas stations to fill it?

Yu's other business, LIS Technologies, is working to commercialize a novel laser enrichment method to provide the uranium necessary to fuel the incoming fleet of reactors. The laser technology promises to be significantly cheaper to operate as well as less capital intensive to deploy.

The company is currently working to finance and construct their first major commercial facility in Tennessee. The facility can provide millions of Separative Work Units, the unit of measure for enrichment capacity, that could eventually displace America's need to import Russian uranium.

