NANO Nuclear Soars On Strategic MOU With Supermicro For Powering AI Data Centers 

NANO Nuclear and Supermicro have agreed to explore the integration of NANO’s KRONOS microreactor system with Supermicro’s AI server and data center platforms for scalable nuclear-powered solutions. The news of the strategic collaboration - a critical moment in the integration of alternative energy source within the AI rollout - sent the stock soaring in pre-market

We anticipate the shorts are also taking notice with over 22% of shares loaned out…

“The AI revolution is fundamentally an energy challenge,” said Jay Yu, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear, “and we believe nuclear power is the only scalable solution capable of meeting that demand.”

Through this MOU, NANO Nuclear and Supermicro will explore opportunities to:

Deploy NANO Nuclear's microreactors to provide dedicated, on-site nuclear power for data centers.

Integrate Supermicro's AI server racks, cooling systems, and infrastructure with nuclear-powered energy solutions.

Develop joint go-to-market strategies for hyperscale, enterprise, and edge data center customers.

Enable a new class of self-powered, grid-independent AI infrastructure.

"This is exactly where the future is heading compute and power becoming a unified solution," said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. "By aligning with Supermicro, NANO Nuclear is stepping directly into the center of one of the fastest growing and most capital-intensive markets in the world."

By partnering with Supermicro, NANO Nuclear gains direct alignment with a company at the forefront of the AI infrastructure buildout, providing:

Access to global data center customers and hyperscale operators.

Integration pathways with state-of-the-art AI hardware ecosystems.

A channel into one of the fastest-growing sectors of the global economy.

NANO is able to lean into their significant progress of deploying a KRONOS microreactor at the University of Illinois. The company recently submitted their construction permit application for the project and is well into the site preparation phase.

The company has also made strides with new partnerships in the Asian market, and has an agreement with BaRupOn for up to 1 GW of KRONOS microreactors for a data center campus in Texas.