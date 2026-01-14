Nano Nuclear Enters The Asian Market

SMR developer Nano Nuclear announced a partnership with South Korean industrial company DS Dansuk to pursue the deployment of Nano’s Kronos throughout Asia.

DS Dansuk will act as Nano’s partner to coordinate with other Asian companies involved in chemical processing and heavy manufacturing, and enable Nano to access the coveted nuclear industry in South Korea. Multiple American companies have signed agreements with firms in South Korea as the country currently holds the leading international position, outside of China, in nuclear power plant development and construction.

NANO Nuclear Energy Signs MOU with DS Dansuk to Advance Micro Modular Reactor Deployment in South Korea

“DS Dansuk is exactly the type of commercial partner NANO Nuclear needs as we expand into Asia,” said Jay Yu, President and Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “They bring industrial credibility, manufacturing depth, regulatory access, and trusted supply chain relationships throughout South Korea”

Jay Yu was also on Fox Business earlier discussing the company's progress, highlighting Nano's integration with the state of Illinois for initiating the hiring of over 100 nuclear industry support personnel for the ramp up of construction at their University of Illinois project.

$NNE Thank you @MariaBartiromo and @FoxBusiness for having our Founder and Chairman on your show this morning. In 2026, $NNE looks to continue our momentum with our Patented & High Technology Readiness Level KRONOS MMR with worldwide demand surging #USA https://t.co/orMzZGUbEa — NANO Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) (@nano_nuclear) January 14, 2026

This announcement follows Nano's selection of reactor startup favorite Ameresco for progressing the development and deployment of the Zeus, Kronos, and Loki, reactor models in the US. And on the back of the Korea news, Nano is now positioned for aggressive global expansion even as it seeks commercialization in the US.

Meanwhile, Nano Nuclear's strategic partner, LIS Technology, also continues to raise money for the development of their third-generation uranium laser enrichment technology. While they joined international enrichment giant Urenco in being left out of the DOE's recent award announcement, the next-gen developer raised $17 million from investors in a funding round that was 240% oversubscribed.

BLESSED 🙏⚛️🇺🇸 : "LIS Technologies Inc. Announces Fourth Consecutive Oversubscribed Funding Round of $17 Million, Totaling $64 Million to Revitalize the Only U.S.-Origin, Patented Laser #Uranium Enrichment Technology to Support the Domestic Nuclear Fuel Cycle" #HALEU #LEU #USA pic.twitter.com/85W3OlDoxF — LIS Technologies Inc. (@LaserisTech) January 13, 2026

LIS Technology also recently brought on Dr. Kirk Rector. Rector spent time as the Program Manager for the DOE’s Isotope Program at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and will now serve as LIST’s Director of Medical and Stable Isotopes.