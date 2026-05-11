Fire Erupts At HF Sinclair Refinery In Tulsa

Local media in Tulsa, Oklahoma, report that the HF Sinclair refinery, which has a crude-processing capacity of 125,000 barrels per day, has suffered a fire. This comes just days after another refinery fire in the New Orleans area.

Fox 23 News reports that the Tulsa Fire Department is currently on the scene after a fire broke out at the refinery in West Tulsa earlier today.

The refinery is critical because it primarily processes sweet crude, can handle some sour Canadian crude, and markets refined products to the Mid-Continent states. Its products include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, lubricants, specialty chemicals, and asphalt.

Neither the outlet nor local authorities have released information about what caused the fire or whether any components at the refinery were damaged.

BREAKING: Massive flames and thick smoke were seen rising from the HF Sinclair refinery in west Tulsa, Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/rX9WQMe99z — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2026

Any prolonged outage at the HF Sinclair refinery in Tulsa could affect regional supplies of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel across Oklahoma and the nearby Plains/Mid-Continent states.

HF Sinclair is a top independent refiner that operates seven facilities with a total crude-processing capacity of about 678,000 barrels per day.

On Friday, PBF Energy's 190,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette refinery outside New Orleans suffered a major fire.

There has been a notable uptick in "refinery fire" news stories, according to Bloomberg data, whether those stories are from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, or the U.S.

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A series of refinery fires is an unwelcome development at a time when refined product inventories remain tight worldwide and the Hormuz chokepoint remains heavily disrupted.