NANO Nuclear Demonstrates Key Supply Chain Role Covered By Recent Acquisition

NANO Nuclear Energy connected the dots on two stories we’ve been following closely.

$NNE pleased to announce "Recently Acquired NANO Nuclear Subsidiary Secured Transportation Services (STS) Completes Three DOE and NNSA Aligned Nuclear Materials Transport Missions" The completed missions include a record-setting international shipment of high-assay low-enriched… pic.twitter.com/XuVYrFZn1o — NANO Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) (@nano_nuclear) May 28, 2026

The company's recently acquired subsidiary, Secured Transportation Services (STS), served as prime logistics contractor for the largest single international HALEU shipment in NNSA history (1.7 metric tons) from Japan, plus support for removing 13.5 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from Venezuela’s dormant RV-1 research reactor.

NANO also notes they transported an additional shipment of HALEU for advanced reactor testing in the US.

As we covered recently, the NNSA framed the Japan transfer as a landmark win for America’s advanced nuclear fuel supply and nonproliferation goals. The Venezuela operation eliminated a long-standing proliferation risk in the Western Hemisphere. Logistics details stayed quiet at the time.

NANO acquired STS for $13 million. The deal instantly converted the pre-revenue microreactor developer into a revenue-generating business. STS posted roughly $1.3 million in profits for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Today’s update revealed that STS was the lead operator behind those exact missions. The company handled international licensing, maritime transport, port operations, security planning, customs, and final overland delivery for the Japan campaign; the full scope of a record-setting effort.

It also provided planning and U.S. domestic transfer support for the Venezuela HEU removal and executed another domestic HALEU run supporting fuel qualification programs.

This is real execution on the logistics side of the nuclear supply chain, one of the parts that has been painfully missing from America’s broader nuclear comeback.

