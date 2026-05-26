NANO Nuclear Soars As It Turns Revenue-Generating With Strategic Acquisition

NANO Nuclear announced the acquisition of Secured Transportation Services, instantly converting itself from a pre-revenue developer into a revenue-generating business with in-house secure transport capabilities for nuclear materials.

With the $13 million acquisition of Secured Transportation Services - a nuclear logistics, transportation and services company specializing in the secure transport of radioactive and nuclear materials - NANO continues to vertically integrate itself into what will soon be the leading provider of turnkey nuclear energy solutions to the AI supercycle. Secured Transportation Services generated a profit of about $1.3 million in the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

As NANO founder and Chairman Jay Yu put it: “NNE goes from pre-revenue to revenue generating overnight with [this] acquisition.”

Secured Transportation Services provides Nano Nuclear with the logistical infrastructure needed to vertically integrate the nuclear supply chain.

This move adds critical logistics infrastructure to NANO’s portfolio of portable microreactors and advanced fuel fabrication efforts. Secured Transportation Services brings established operations and regulatory know-how for moving sensitive nuclear cargo.

The capability vertically integrates the supply chain and removes a major execution bottleneck for future deployments.

We’ve tracked NANO’s aggressive buildout for months: the modular reactor maker, which according to many is one of the few that carries the promise of powering the AI revolution at a realistic cost, has pushed forward on its microreactor designs and fuel cycle ambitions. This latest deal fits the pattern: rapid, targeted acquisitions that assemble a full-stack nuclear platform.

The company is also demonstrating tangible progress in the deployment of their first-of-a-kind microreactor with the recent acceptance and docketing of their construction permit for the Kronos project in Illinois.

The acquisition also positions NNE to serve the surging power demand from AI data centers and remote industrial sites. Secure, reliable transport of fuel and components becomes a competitive moat as deployment timelines compress.

With this single move, NANO Nuclear has shifted from concept-stage to cash-flowing operations.

Shares of the nuclear micro modular reactor and technology company rose 13% to $29.98 on Tuesday. Shares are up 25% year to date, but they have a long way to go to catch up to their October all time highs north of $60.

Despite the streak of favorable news in recent months, the nuclear sector has been unduly punished as the market's cash rotation has benefited data centers "picks and shovels" stocks, while ignoring the companies which are expected to power the entire AI revolution. NANO continues to be one of the most shorted names in the space, with 24% of the float shorted.