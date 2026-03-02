Russia's Key Novorossiysk Export Hub Again Pounded In Large Ukrainian Drone Wave

Iran is understandably dominating global headlines, but major events are still happening in oh yeah that other war which has been raging for four plus years in eastern Europe.

Like with the Iran conflict theatre, major geopolitical repercussions impacting energy oil prices are coming out of the Ukraine war. An overnight Monday large-scale drone wave from Ukraine has severely damaged Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Image: stock.adobe

Ukraine's General Staff has described that the facility supplies Russian forces engaged in the war, after reports have indicated the intended target was the Sheskharis oil terminal, one of southern Russia's largest oil and petroleum transshipment hubs.

A large fire was observed in the wake of the attack on the key oil export site. But civilian neighborhoods were also damaged in the assault, with debris from intercepted drones reportedly hitting multiple residential structures in the city, resulting in several hospitalizations of residents.

The attack was significant enough to force air travel delays and cancelations over much of southern Russia, including international routes to Istanbul. Routes to Tel Aviv and the Gulf have already been disrupted due to Trump's 'Operation Epic Fury' targeting Iran.

As for this latest drone attack among many targeting Russian oil sites of late, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has owned up to it, saying, "together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck Russian warships, air defense systems, and oil infrastructure in the port of Novorossiysk."

According to more details via Reuters:

Russia said on Monday that five people had been injured, 20 buildings damaged, and a fire at a fuel terminal extinguished after what it said was a massive overnight Ukrainian drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk. An official at Ukraine's SBU security service said Ukrainian drones had struck the Sheskharis oil terminal at the port, hitting six of its seven loading facilities, and that Russian warships had also been hit. Ukraine's General Staff said a naval base had also been struck, along with an S-400 air defense radar station.

Prior such Ukrainian attacks on Novorossiysk have caused oil prices to briefly spike; however, at the moment Iran war related sentiment and fast-moving events in the Hormuz Strait dominate.

🇷🇺🔥 Overnight, drones struck the oil terminal in Novorossiysk, a major fire is still burning this morning. pic.twitter.com/xP1ziRnScK — Shaun Pinner (@olddog100ua) March 2, 2026

We've featured before of Russia's largest Black Sea oil export terminal: Novorossiysk handles a major share of Russia's seaborne crude exports, including Urals and CPC Blend. When it goes offline, millions of barrels per day are at risk.