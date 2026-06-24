Trump Admin Backs Big Reactors With $18BN Supply Chain Loans For Ten AP1000s

The Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) issued a conditional commitment for $17.5 billion in American nuclear supply chain loans. The money targets long-lead time components to accelerate deployment of 10 large-scale Westinghouse AP1000 reactors across up to five projects.

Each reactor is rated at ~1.1 GWe. The combined output would power nearly 10 million American households.

Westinghouse will partner up to develop five new reactor plants, with each project involving two AP1000 units. The financing will require $1 billion in upfront equity, $500 million from Westinghouse and $500 million from the partner, before DOE loan funds flow. Westinghouse has already signed letters of intent with seven potential partners who have identified sites.

The loans finance bulk purchases of long-lead items such as reactor vessels, steam generators, and other complex components that can take years to manufacture at fixed prices. The goal is to cut deployment timelines by up to three years through supply chain efficiencies and economies of scale.

To be clear, this announcement has nothing to do with the SMR or microreactor sector. There is no funding here for NuScale, Rolls-Royce, Oklo, Terrestrial, or any of the smaller advanced designs still navigating licensing and demonstration hurdles.

This is explicitly about restarting the heavy forging, fabrication, and component supply chain for the only large advanced reactor design with operating experience in the United States today. Think nuclear supply chain companies including BWXT, MIR, CW, and FLS.

This is the financing mechanism behind the broader government push we have covered for months. As we reported when the national emergency framing surfaced around government backing for 10 large new reactors, and again when Cameco surged on the $80 billion Department of Commerce deal with Brookfield, the focus has stayed on proven large reactor technology.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright framed it as essential to reviving the domestic industrial base needed for large commercial reactors under President Trump's Executive Order on Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base. The target remains 10 new large reactors under construction by 2030.

Bulk equipment orders should drive down per-unit costs and give suppliers the volume signals they have lacked for decades. Conditional status still requires technical, legal, environmental, and financial conditions to be met before definitive documents and funding.