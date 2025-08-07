RFK Jr.'s Food Revolution Begins Next Month 

On Monday, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins joined Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA), HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Administrator Martin Makary, and Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) to celebrate "MAHA Monday" with the announcement that six more states have agreed to remove junk food from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It's about damn time. America suffers from an obesity crisis, one that is not only straining the healthcare system and bankrupting families, but also posing a national security risk.

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Secretary Kennedy said, "Taxpayer dollars shouldn't go to junk food that makes our kids sick. We're fixing that—state by state, step by step—to Make America Healthy Again."

USDA Secretary Rollins announced that six more states, including Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, and West Virginia, have signed waivers to exclude junk food from SNAP. Five states had previously been granted such waivers – Utah, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, and Nebraska. And the list continues to grow.

FDA Commissioner Makary noted, "I hope to see all 50 states join this bold commonsense approach. For too long, the root causes of our chronic disease epidemic has been addressed with lip service only. It's time for powerful changes to our nation's SNAP program. The goal is simple—reduce mass suffering from diabetes, obesity, and other long term medical conditions. I applaud the leadership of Secretaries Rollins and Kennedy, and President Trump in going bold."

We have previewed numerous times about the sweeping changes coming to the nation's food supply chain that will be unleashed during the MAHA era:

Secretary Kennedy provided further color on the incoming changes.

Here are the highlights:

RFK Jr. says Brooke Rollins is the first USDA secretary in history to prioritize food quality—and it's transforming SNAP .

"Secretary Rollins is the best USDA Secretary in history."

" This is the first USDA Secretary who has focused on food quality."

" About 10% of SNAP spending is going to sugary drinks … add candies to that, it's about 13%-17%."

"The U.S. taxpayers should not be paying to feed the poorest kids… foods that are gonna give them diabetes ."

RFK Jr. says new dietary guidelines are coming next month—shorter, clearer, and three months ahead of schedule.

"The dietary orders are coming out… three months ahead of schedule."

"The dietary guidelines that we inherited… were 453 pages long."

"We are going to release dietary guidelines that are 4-6 pages long… and understandable/simple."

"They will drive changes in the school lunch program and prison lunches and military food."

Separately, Secretary Kennedy has pledged "a massive testing and research effort" to determine the cause of autism by next month: "By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we'll be able to eliminate those exposures."

A nation is only as strong as its people. With obesity rates alarmingly high, junk food flooding welfare programs, and military preparedness eroding, the Trump administration is taking corrective action to ensure that national strength and resilience rebound dramatically by the 2030s.

