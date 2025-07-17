Trump Says Coca-Cola Agreed On Major Reformulation To Use Real Cane Sugar 

Just days after the White House released a list of massive corporate changes across parts of the processed foods industrial complex—including the removal of toxic synthetic dyes, seed oils, and dozens of harmful additives—President Trump posted on Truth Social that Coca-Cola will begin reformulating its U.S. products to use real cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," President Trump wrote in the post. He added, "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!"

Reuters cited a Coca-Cola spokesperson who said the Atlanta-based company will publish new offerings soon and that it appreciates the president's enthusiasm for its product.

The current Coke formulation in the U.S. consists of high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS-55) as its sweetener, carbonated water, caramel coloring, phosphoric acid, caffeine, and other ingredients.

HFCS consumption has been linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Cane sugar, on the other hand, has a slightly lower glycemic index. Still consume in moderation.

While Coca-Cola had been using HFCS-55 since the 1980s in the U.S., by 2009, virtually all U.S. Coke products used HFCS-55 instead of cane sugar. This was primarily a cost-saving measure due to corn subsidies and sugar tariffs; however, it has also contributed to America's obesity crisis.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Alvin Tai, a reformulation of U.S. coke products could lift domestic sugar consumption by nearly 4.5%....

Here's more from Tai:

U.S. sugar consumption could rise about 4.4% from the usual amount of around 11 million metric tons annually if Coca-Cola implements President Donald Trump's advice to use cane sugar in Coke beverages within the country, we calculate. Coca-Cola sold 4.36 billion liters of regular Coke in the U.S. last year, according to Euromonitor data. Using sugar would displace high-fructose corn syrup, creating an oversupply of corn and hurting ADM's corn-processing business. Wilmar's sugar business could gain.

Also, here's the growing list of major Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) changes to the nation's food supply chain:

Steak & Shake moved to 100% all-natural beef tallow and replaced its "buttery blend," which contained seed oils, with 100% Grade A Wisconsin butter.

McCormick announced it will drop certain food dyes from its products.

PepsiCo announced it will remove artificial ingredients from popular food items — including Lay's and Tostitos chips — by the end of the year.

In-N-Out announced it will remove synthetic food dyes and artificial flavors from its menu items, and also transitioned to 100% beef tallow.

Tyson Foods eliminated synthetic dyes in its food products.

Mars removed titanium dioxide from its Skittles product.

Sam's Club committed to removing 40 harmful ingredients — including artificial colors, additives, dyes, and high-fructose corn syrup — from its private-label products.

Kraft-Heinz announced it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. products.

General Mills announced it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. cereals and all foods served in K-12 schools.

Nestlé announced it will remove all petroleum-based food dyes from its food and beverage products.

Conagra Foods announced it will remove certain color additives from its frozen products, no longer offer products with artificial dyes in K-12 schools, and stop using artificial dyes in the manufacturing of its products.

JM Smucker announced it will remove synthetic colors from its consumer food products.

Hershey announced it will remove synthetic dyes from its snacks.

Consumer Brands announced it will urge its members to remove artificial colors in food and beverage products served in schools.

As we've previously stated, Americans must demand a complete overhaul of the toxic food supply chain—controlled by globalist corporations that prioritize profit over public health. The best way to protect your well-being is to reject all processed foods pushed by these companies and instead support local farmers and ranchers. Plant a garden, build a chicken coop, and take back control of the food supply chain. We're all in agreement that we don't want to eat bugs from the globalists.

What's truly alarming is that it took President Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to force these long-overdue changes. It raises an important question: What if the Harris regime had won? Would these corporations still be pumping toxic ingredients into the food supply? At this point, it feels deliberate.