White House Unveils Sweeping MAHA Changes In Nation's Food Supply Chain 

Months after President Trump released a report titled "The MAHA Report: Make Our Children Healthy Again," outlining America's childhood chronic disease crisis and its potential contributing causes, the White House has now released a detailed list of changes within the processed food industrial complex — just ahead of a promised September revelation by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to identify the root cause of the autism epidemic.

"President Donald J. Trump took office promising to confront the chronic health crisis plaguing Americans — and six months later, he is delivering on that promise by removing harmful chemicals from our food supply," the White House wrote in a statement.

The White House noted that "dozens of ice cream companies — representing more than 90% of the ice cream volume sold in the U.S. — have pledged to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors in their ice cream and frozen dairy products."

What's becoming undeniable is that this nation's food supply was hijacked by globalist mega-corporations pumping it full of toxic ingredients. If that wasn't the case, why are they now scrambling to remove synthetic dyes and other harmful chemicals?

Here's the growing list of companies that have taken steps to improve their food supply chain:

Steak & Shake moved to 100% all-natural beef tallow and replaced its "buttery blend," which contained seed oils, with 100% Grade A Wisconsin butter.

McCormick announced it will drop certain food dyes from its products.

PepsiCo announced it will remove artificial ingredients from popular food items — including Lay's and Tostitos chips — by the end of the year.

In-N-Out announced it will remove synthetic food dyes and artificial flavors from its menu items, and also transitioned to 100% beef tallow.

Tyson Foods eliminated synthetic dyes in its food products.

Mars removed titanium dioxide from its Skittles product.

Sam's Club committed to removing 40 harmful ingredients — including artificial colors, additives, dyes, and high-fructose corn syrup — from its private-label products.

Kraft-Heinz announced it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. products.

General Mills announced it will remove artificial dyes from its U.S. cereals and all foods served in K-12 schools.

Nestlé announced it will remove all petroleum-based food dyes from its food and beverage products.

Conagra Foods announced it will remove certain color additives from its frozen products, no longer offer products with artificial dyes in K-12 schools, and stop using artificial dyes in the manufacturing of its products.

JM Smucker announced it will remove synthetic colors from its consumer food products.

Hershey announced it will remove synthetic dyes from its snacks.

Consumer Brands announced it will urge its members to remove artificial colors in food and beverage products served in schools.