30 House Dems Demand US Confirmation That Israel Has Nuclear Arsenal

In the latest indication that Israel's position in American politics is growing increasingly shaky, a group of 30 House Democrats have co-signed a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanding that the US government finally acknowledge the existence of Israel's nuclear arsenal. It's a milestone event: For decades, both parties have diligently co-conspired in avoiding such a confirmation, typically claiming ignorance on the rare occasions when journalists or citizens asked them about it.

MUST SEE: For many years, journalist @samhusseini has tracked down high-level politicos in Washington, D.C. and asked them variations of the same question:



“Do you know that Israel has nuclear weapons?”



Watch as he presses John Negroponte, Mike Pence, John Kerry, the Biden and… pic.twitter.com/kDtFyZhA4i — Decensored News (@decensorednews) April 7, 2026

Now we have dozens of House representatives asking the question. "This is something that people did not dare do before,” Avner Cohen, a historian of Israel's nuclear program, told the Washington Post. “Even raising these questions publicly is a departure from a bipartisan norm.”

The letter puts the need for transparency in the context of the ongoing US-Israel-initiated war with Iran -- which was launched over the claim that Iran was on the brink of developing a nuclear weapon, a claim that clashes with the repeated conclusions of the US intelligence community. The letter emphasizes that many of the countries with stakes in the conflict -- including the United States, the UK, Russia, China and Pakistan -- are nuclear-weapon states.

“The risks of miscalculation, escalation, and nuclear use in this environment are not theoretical...Congress has a constitutional responsibility to be fully informed about the nuclear balance in the Middle East, the risk of escalation by any party to this conflict, and the administration’s planning and contingencies for such scenarios.”

Further violating the long-running bipartisan commitment to ignoring Israel's doomsday arsenal, the four-page letter points to many indications of that arsenal's existence, including revelations and photographs provided in 1986 by Israeli nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu, the contents of a formerly classified 1974 National Intelligence Estimate, and a statement-under-oath by then-Secretary of Defense nominee Robert Gates casually including Israel in a list of nuclear powers operating in the Middle East.

Israeli leaker Mordechai Vanunu provided this photo to the London Sunday Times, and said it shows the control room of a plutonium separation plant. Israel tracked him down, used a female agent to lure him to Italy, drug him, then put him on a freight ship to Israel where he was imprisoned.

The letter culminates in a pointed list of questions. Among other things, the Democratic representatives demand to know what nuclear weapons capability Israel has, the country's enrichment capabilities, and its doctrine guiding the use of nuclear weapons.

The Post reports that the Trump administration has been assessing Israel's potential to go nuclear in its joint war on Iran with the United States. "There is a low boil of unease about Israel’s nuclear program and what could compel them to use nuclear weapons short of facing a WMD attack,” a Trump administration official told the Post. One such scenario that US officials are said to "frequently" wring their hands over: An overwhelming barrage that causes an extraordinarily higher pace of Israeli civilian casualties.

The letter to Rubio was organized by Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro. As we reported in March, Castro used a House hearing to put America's top arms control official on the spot, pointedly asking him, "Does Israel have nuclear weapons?" Under Secretary of State for Arms Control Thomas G. DiNanno repeatedly dodged and obfuscated, even claiming that "it would be outside of my purview as the arms control and arms proliferation under secretary to discuss that specific question."

We are four weeks into a war where both sides have targeted each other's nuclear facilities.



We risk nuclear disaster. Yet the main Trump official on arms control refused to answer my question on Israel's nuclear capabilities and told me to ask the Israeli government. pic.twitter.com/Sxnru3EIrl — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 25, 2026

The letter recounts DiNanno's refusal to answer question posed by Castro, and three of the questions for Rubio directly probe the veil of secrecy surrounding Israel's nuclear weapons:

"What are the specific restrictions on Undersecretary DiNanno answering such a question?

What is the Department’s guidance to its employees on the discussion of any Israeli nuclear weapons capability?

Please provide any documentation or information regarding the administration’s policy on discussing any potential Israeli nuclear weapons capability, including who has issued any such policies, what such restrictions cover, and who is bound by those restrictions."

Those questions are doubly awkward, because it may be illegal for Rubio to answer them. A secret classification directive issued by the Obama administration seemingly makes explicit the prohibition on talking about Israeli nuclear weapons. It was released in 2015 pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act inquiry. Though its contents are almost entirely redacted, the un-redacted title speaks volumes: “Guidance on Release of Information Relating to the Potential for an Israeli Nuclear Capability.”

One driver of Washington's practice of feigning ignorance about Israel's nuclear arsenal is the fact that -- combined with Israel's refusal to join the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty -- Israel's arsenal makes every dollar of US aid to Israel illegal, thanks to legislation enacted in the 1970s. While not addressing that inconvenient truth explicitly, the House Dems' letter to Rubio made an implicit reference to it: "If any such disclosure of any Israeli nuclear weapons capability would implicate U.S. laws concerning nonproliferation, we are ready to work with you to address those concerns through legislative action."

That language suggests that the Dems would cooperate in explicitly granting Israel an exception to the ban on aid to non-NPT nuclear states. Israel and its supporters often claim indignation when the country is, in their words, "singled out" for criticism. We don't expect they'll complain if Israel is singled out for an explicit exception to US nuclear non-proliferation law.