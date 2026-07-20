400+ Ukrainian Drones Launched On Moscow In One Of Biggest Attack Waves To Date

The Russian capital has been hit with a massive drone wave from Ukraine, which injured at least ten people - including three Chinese citizens - local authorities say.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has stated that more than 400 UAVs were launched toward Moscow and its suburbs overnight in one of the largest single raids since the war's start.

Reuters: Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks in Podolsk, Moscow Region.

He described that most of the inbound drones were intercepted far from the capital, and that another 85 were downed as they got closer, but emerging images suggest there were some big strikes that landed.

Russia's RT provided the following details, noting that the biggest impact was felt in the Moscow suburbs:

Two women were injured in Podolsk, while an 11-year-old girl in the Odintsovo district was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction but did not require hospitalization. The main consequences of the raid were recorded in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and the Odintsovo urban district, Vorobyov said. Falling drones damaged several private homes and civilian infrastructure facilities and sparked multiple fires, he added. In Odintsovo, a car and a private home were damaged, although no injuries were reported. In Podolsk, fires broke out and several civilian infrastructure sites were damaged, along with a private home in the village of Maloye Tolbino.

Regions bordering Ukraine also came under heavy overnight attack from Ukraine, including Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk. These oblasts have frequently been targeted throughout the years-long war. Nationwide, at least four people were killed and dozens more injured in the large-scale drone assault.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has long touted the effectiveness of the drone war on Russian oil depots and energy facilities, but by all appearances this fresh drone attack targeted civilian areas as well as general manufacturing centers. According to more from Russian media:

The same wave of strikes hit two logistics centers operated by the Russian online retailer Wildberries in Kotovsk, Tambov Region, and Elektrostal, near Moscow. The attacks killed eight people and injured dozens more, according to regional officials. Wildberries, often called the Russian version of Amazon, is one of the country’s most popular online retailers. Kiev confirmed that it had deliberately targeted the warehouses, claiming they stored components used in drone and navigation equipment.

Crimea was also once again heavily targeted, with the Russian Defense Ministry saying it intercepted many drones over the peninsula between Sunday night and Monday.

Reuters: damage recorded in Podolsk & other areas of Moscow region...

Russian officials said air defenses repelled a drone attack on Moscow region, with 400 drones reportedly launched overnight and damage recorded in Podolsk and other areas https://t.co/dfaQPHMfFT pic.twitter.com/xmhFivKZlX — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2026

It seems this was Zelensky's 'answer' to the massive Russian ballistic missile attacks on Kiev of the last days.

While the Kremlin over the weekend boasted of new ground advances along the front lines, the war has been focused in the air of late. As for the Ukrainian capital, emergency crews have been scrambling on an almost nightly basis.

Concerning a weekend attack, "The Kyiv government said firefighters were responding to blazes in five different districts after the attack, one of the biggest in recent weeks, hit residential buildings, office and industrial sites, a dormitory and vehicles," The Independent described.