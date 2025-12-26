Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,

How close can we get to the edge without falling over? The largest military conflict in Europe since World War II is poised to go to the next level in 2026, war could erupt again in the Middle East at any moment, the U.S. is on the verge of starting a new war in Venezuela, and China is absolutely furious about a brand new weapons package that has just been approved for Taiwan. The dogs of war are clawing at the gate, and yet most people don’t seem too concerned. This is particularly true in the western world, and that is extremely unfortunate. We really are dangerously close to a nightmare scenario, and the clock is ticking.

The following are 9 signs that leaders all over the globe have come down with a really bad case of “war fever”…

#1 The Europeans are feverishly preparing for war with Russia, and this is something that I covered extensively in a previous article. After months of hearing them talk about the potential for a direct conflict with Russia, it sounds like Russian President Vladimir Putin has lost his patience with them. In fact, Putin just referred to European leaders as “pigs” and “piglets”…

Russian President Vladimir Putin has derisively referred to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as a “little pig” and openly discussed the positioning of Russian missiles within striking range of the UK. During an annual meeting of the Russian defense ministry, Putin pointed fingers at former US President Joe Biden for intentionally instigating the conflict in Ukraine, further stating that “European little pigs” were quick to support the Americans. “Everyone assumed that they would destroy Russia in a short period of time, they would ruin it,” Putin declared. “And the European piglets immediately joined in to aid the former American administration in this task. They were hoping to profit from the collapse of our country. To get back something that was lost in previous historical periods and try to take revenge. As it has now become obvious to everyone. All these attempts and all these destructive plans towards Russia completely failed.”

#2 At that same meeting, Putin boldly declared that all of the Russian goals in Ukraine will either be achieved diplomatically or they will be achieved by force…

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared during a Defense Ministry board meeting on Wednesday that Russia will accomplish its goals, either through diplomacy or military force. “The goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. We would prefer to accomplish this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomatic means. However, if the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means. The task of creating and expanding a security buffer zone will also be carried out consistently,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript.

#3 The Ukrainians will never willingly hand over the territories that the Russians want, and so it appears that fighting will continue for the foreseeable future. And the longer the fighting goes on, the more likely it becomes that the Ukrainians will be successful in dragging NATO into the war. In a very lengthy post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that next year will be “a year of war”…

Today, we again heard signals from Moscow that they are preparing to make next year a year of war. These signals are not only for us. It is crucial that our partners see them, and not only see them but also respond – especially partners in the United States, who often say that Russia wants to end the war. Yet the signals coming from Russia are the exact opposite, taking the form of official orders to their army. This Russian mindset must be recognized – and acted upon. When Russia is in this mindset, it will also undermine diplomacy – seeking, through diplomatic language and pressure over specific points in documents – to merely mask its desire to destroy Ukraine and Ukrainians, and the desire to legitimize Russia’s theft of our land. And then come other countries in Europe, which someone in Russia might one day label their so‑called “historical lands.” Real protection is needed against this Russian case history of madness, and we will continue working with all partners to ensure that protection is in place. Security measures are needed, financial measures are needed – including actions on Russian assets – political measures are needed. And the courage of all partners is required: to see the truth, acknowledge the truth, and act accordingly. I want to thank everyone who supports Ukraine.

#4 Russian forces continue to steadily move forward in Ukraine. This week, it is being reported that Russian forces are on the verge of capturing Hulyaipole…

Assault groups of the Russian Armed Forces are already actively operating in the center of Hulyaipole, according to the German tabloid Bild. The publication notes that the attack on the city is currently underway from all sides. Russian sources, while confirming this information, emphasize the difficulties faced by Kyiv regime militants defending Huliaipole. The city doesn’t have many high-rise neighborhoods. Moreover, most of them are either destroyed or under the control of Russian forces.

#5 It is being alleged that three members of Russia’s FSB snuck under the border fence and briefly crossed over into Estonian territory…

NATO Member Estonia has accused the Russian Federation of briefly infiltrating a small group of security agents under its border force into its territory, the latest in a series of incidents that have riled the Western alliance. The Estonian government cited security camera footage showing a group of three Russian border guards, an agency under the Russian Federation’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the inheritor agency of the KGB and others, illegally crossing into its territory on Wednesday. According to their telling of events, three Russians crossed the Narva River on the Estonia-Russia border while riding on a hovercraft and disembarked onto a spit of land in the river on the Estonian side of the line of control. The three agents of the Russian Federation’s border guard are said to have walked around before embarking back on their hovercraft and going home. Estonia has upped police and border patrols since the incident and say they have called diplomatic discussions with Moscow to make their protests known.

#6 Israel and Hezbollah are supposed to have a ceasefire, but fighting continues to break out. Just within the past 24 hours, Israeli leaders authorized “a series of airstrikes across southern and northeastern Lebanon”…

Israel reportedly carried out a series of airstrikes across southern and northeastern Lebanon just ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline for the terrorist organization Hezbollah to disarm. The strikes hit Hezbollah infrastructure sites and launching sites in a military compound that the terror organization uses to train and hold courses for its members, according to The Associated Press, which cited the Israeli military. Israel also said it struck Hezbollah military structures that stored weapons.

#7 The U.S. House of Representatives could have passed a bill that would have prevented a war with Venezuela from starting without congressional approval. Unfortunately, members of the House voted it down…

The House on Wednesday voted down a War Powers Resolution meant to block President Trump from launching a war with Venezuela without congressional authorization, as required by the Constitution. The bill failed in a vote of 211-213, with nine representatives not voting. Just three Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the bill: Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), and Don Bacon (NE). One Democrat, Henry Cuellar (TX), voted against the legislation. The legislation would have directed the president to remove “United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela that have not been authorized by Congress.”

#8 Our leaders just keep on doing things that they know will greatly anger the Chinese. For example, we have just learned that the largest package of arms sales for Taiwan in history has been approved…

Just a day ago the US administration communicated to China that it is ready to defend American interests in the Pacific region. Now, it’s being reported that the US has approved $11.1 billion in arms-sales for Taiwan, the single largest ever such announced transfer and clear show of support from Washington. Unveiled late Wednesday, the major arms sales are intended to support Taipei’s efforts to “modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

#9 The Chinese are absolutely furious about this aid package. They are strongly condemning what we have done, and they are demanding that we immediately stop “arming Taiwan”…

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Washington’s decision undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests and sends a wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. Calling the authorization of the massive arms sale a “blatant interference in China’s internal affairs,” Chen said it seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-US Joint Communiques, particularly the Aug 17 Communique of 1982. “We firmly oppose and strongly condemn this,” Chen said, demanding that the US immediately stop “arming Taiwan” and cease supporting “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

The Chinese are also very upset about our blockade of Venezuela, because they purchase more oil from the Venezuelans than everyone else combined.

U.S. officials seem to think that they can keep pushing the Chinese around without experiencing any serious consequences.

Needless to say, I am convinced that they are completely wrong about that.

In my opinion, it is easy to imagine a scenario in which we are witnessing war in Asia, war in South America, war in the Middle East and war in Europe simultaneously.

If such a scenario actually unfolds, it truly would be a worldwide war.

If global leaders want to choose the path of peace, now is the time to do so.

Unfortunately, “war fever” has gripped most global leaders at this stage, and that is not good news for anyone.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.