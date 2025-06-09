Advance Into Central Ukrainian Region Is Part Of Putin's 'Buffer-Zone': Kremlin

We detailed Sunday that Russian forces have begun advancing into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in the three-year-plus long war, marking a significant territorial escalation amid stalled peace talks. The Kremlin on Monday described the expanded offensive as key to establishing President Vladimir Putin's buffer zone in a fresh statement.

The recent advance into Dnepropetrovsk Region, which borders Donetsk to the West, is part of the push establish a "buffer zone" on the front line, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

War Memorial Dnipropetrovsk, Wikimedia Commons

"It is one of the goals, of course, but if we talk about the nuances of the military actions themselves, then your questions should be addressed to the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.

The defense ministry has confirmed that tank division of the battle group 'Center group' - the 90th Armored Division - reached the western border of Donetsk as of Sunday, and was advancing into the Dnepropetrovsk oblast.

In late May, Putin had announced before ministers and Kremlin officials that he's ordered a big buffer zone along Russia's southern border to protect the towns and populations there from cross-border strikes from Ukraine.

"We have approved the creation of a necessary security buffer zone along our borders. Our armed forces are actively working to accomplish this task," the Russian leader had stated.

April, May, and early June have seen thousands of drones launched from Ukraine onto southern oblasts, with some drones targeting as far as Moscow, which has resulted in commercial flight stoppages at several area airports.

The timing of Putin's buffer zone plan was very significant, given that President Trump is increasingly being perceived as 'stepping back' from pursuit of a final peace settlement, perhaps content to 'let them fight it out'.

The NY Times last month described that Trump is ready to throw his hands up in the air and say 'not my problem' as neither side is ready to compromise:

For months, President Trump has been threatening to simply walk away from the frustrating negotiations for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine. After a phone call on Monday between Mr. Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, that appears to be exactly what the American president is doing. The deeper question now is whether he is also abandoning America’s three-year-long project to support Ukraine, a nascent democracy that he has frequently blamed for being illegally invaded.

The Times concluded, "In a reversal, President Trump appears to have backed off joining a European push for new sanctions on Russia, seemingly eager to move on to doing business deals with it."

Also last month, hawkish top national security official Dmitry Medvedev warned that Russia could eventually extend the buffer zone across almost the whole of Ukraine.

Former Russian president Medvedev was being threatening and perhaps hyperbolic, given Russia has struggled to slowly solidify its hold over the Donbass, yet Putin has still held back on a full declaration of war and mobilization of the whole of society.