Another Massive Mystery Fire Strikes Moscow, This Time Just Miles From Putin's Residence

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 11, 2023 - 12:40 AM

Another explosion and fire has rocked Moscow in the overnight hours, as a warehouse in Odintsovo, which lies west of Moscow, suffered reported explosions and was engulfed in flames

TASS stated that the size of the fire was 2,000 square meters (21,500 square feet) as of around midnight Moscow time, and a largescale emergency response is in progress.

While no cause has as of yet been officially communicated, Russia's defense ministry has this week said the military intercepted several waves of drones in past days, including on the outskirts of Moscow. Drones out of Ukraine have become a serious enough threat to have briefly halted air traffic at key airports on a couple of occasions recently.

According to Reuters, the warehouse blaze is a mere miles from President Putin's presidential residence

It did not say how the fire had started in the warehouse, 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) away from Putin's presidential residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

This current disaster follows on the heels of Wednesday's Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant fire.

The Russian factory northeast of Moscow erupted into a massive explosion of unknown cause, injuring at least 45 people, and causing damage to surrounding buildings.

Official Russian sources said it was being investigated as an "accident" - but the scale and frequency of such fires is leading to the obvious questions of whether these are covert sabotage operations or drone strikes.

And the fact that Moscow has now witnessed two very large industrial-warehouse fires in two consecutive days, coming off a week of frequent drone attacks, strongly points to cross-border Ukraine operations (or else sabotage attacks involving NATO). 

