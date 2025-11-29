print-icon
Antifa Mob Mobilizes Terror Campaign Against AfD Event

by Tyler Durden
A wave of chaos continues to spread across the Western world by the far-left extremist group Antifa

In the U.S., this group of unhinged leftists is classified as domestic terrorists for their attacks on federal buildings and personnel. In Europe, these far-left extremists have launched an ongoing campaign of terror against the rising Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

On Saturday, Antifa unleashed chaos near an AfD youth organization event in the western German city of Giessen. AfD aims to engage young voters and elect the first leader of the newly formed youth wing. Antifa rioters attempted to derail the event. 

Footage on X shows the chaos.

Antifa rioters allegedly "attacked" the AfD Bundestag member of parliament, Julian Schmidt.

"Antifa" is not actually anti-fascist. It is a Marxist-leaning, decentralized group of radical people who often display signs of psychological instability and have been weaponized by liberal elites to undermine populist movements across the West ever since Trump's victory in 2016. Hence, the targeting of AfD. 

As AfD rises in popularity, the wave of terror by Antifa increases:

NGO and statecraft expert Mike Benz explains more about the global Antifa network sowing chaos across the West.

The Left is not defending democracy. The Left has been defending corrupt globalists by weaponizing far-left militant groups against right-wing populist movements ever since Trump was elected in 2016

Even The Atlantic, a longtime mouthpiece for the Deep State, can no longer hide the surge in left-wing terrorism. And the trajectory is alarming: it's about to get a lot worse. 

