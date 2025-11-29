Antifa Mob Mobilizes Terror Campaign Against AfD Event

A wave of chaos continues to spread across the Western world by the far-left extremist group Antifa.

In the U.S., this group of unhinged leftists is classified as domestic terrorists for their attacks on federal buildings and personnel. In Europe, these far-left extremists have launched an ongoing campaign of terror against the rising Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

On Saturday, Antifa unleashed chaos near an AfD youth organization event in the western German city of Giessen. AfD aims to engage young voters and elect the first leader of the newly formed youth wing. Antifa rioters attempted to derail the event.

Großartig! Gemeinsam stark. Gießen, wir kommen 🇩🇪🇩🇪🇩🇪 https://t.co/cwdGl6XjBE — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) November 29, 2025

Footage on X shows the chaos.

⚠️🇩🇪 EMERGENCY: ANTIFA CIVIL WAR‼️



Today, Antifa is tearing apart the entire city of Giessen in Germany to protest against the formation of an AfD youth group.



57,000 protesters are expected to show up under the motto “GIESSEN MUST BURN”.

Up to 6,000 police officers are being… pic.twitter.com/YlpZ17JfhC — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) November 29, 2025

Die Situation in Gießen eskaliert zusehends. Auf der Autobahn kommt es zu Auseinandersetzungen. Linksradikale werfen mit Pyro. Im Ort Heuchelheim sollen Wasserwerfer auffahren. https://t.co/Knh2W63gOv #gi2911 pic.twitter.com/zfhxnT0fOX — NIUS (@niusde_) November 29, 2025

#Gießen gleicht derzeit in Teilen einem Bürgerkriegsgebiet!



Um wieder Herr der Lage zu werden, muss die Polizei Wasserwerfer einsetzen, um die Massen gewaltsuchender Antifa-Aktivisten von den Zufahrtswegen zu räumen.



Die Situation ist hochgradig angespannt, die Einsatzkräfte… pic.twitter.com/hveIUTKHdQ — Deutschland Kurier (@Deu_Kurier) November 29, 2025

Bis zu 40.000 gewaltbereite Mitglieder der terroristischen #AntiFa werden heute in #Giessen erwartet. Gerufen vom Staat und den Medien um Mitglieder, Mitstreiter und Unterstützer der #AfD zu bedrohen und einzuschüchtern! So etwas hat es seit dem NS Regime in Deutschland nicht… pic.twitter.com/4dJvA4e2q5 — Lexa 🇩🇪 (@rebew_lexa) November 29, 2025

Antifa rioters allegedly "attacked" the AfD Bundestag member of parliament, Julian Schmidt.

Der AfD-Bundestagsabgeordnete Julian Schmidt wurde in #Gießen von vermummten Linksextremisten attackiert! pic.twitter.com/45SQAjjJTD — Deutschland Kurier (@Deu_Kurier) November 29, 2025

"Antifa" is not actually anti-fascist. It is a Marxist-leaning, decentralized group of radical people who often display signs of psychological instability and have been weaponized by liberal elites to undermine populist movements across the West ever since Trump's victory in 2016. Hence, the targeting of AfD.

As AfD rises in popularity, the wave of terror by Antifa increases:

NGO and statecraft expert Mike Benz explains more about the global Antifa network sowing chaos across the West.

Antifa is a global network. From Germany against AfD, to France against Le Pen, to Spain against Vox, to Hungary against Orban, to Belarus against Lukashenko, to Syria against Assad, Antifa’s actions — violent shutdown of speech & events of targeted political groups, ecoterrorism… pic.twitter.com/5x8n9RUOk6 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 22, 2025

The Left is not defending democracy. The Left has been defending corrupt globalists by weaponizing far-left militant groups against right-wing populist movements ever since Trump was elected in 2016.

Even The Atlantic, a longtime mouthpiece for the Deep State, can no longer hide the surge in left-wing terrorism. And the trajectory is alarming: it's about to get a lot worse.