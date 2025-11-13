State Dept Labels Four Antifa-Linked Cells As Foreign Terrorist Organizations As Fight Against Radical Left Goes Global

The Trump administration expanded its crackdown on far-left violent extremist networks Thursday, as the State Department designated four far-left militant groups as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and announced plans to formally add them to the Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list next Thursday.

The four radical left groups include:

Antifa Ost Antifa Ost (also known as Antifa East and Hammerbande) is a Germany-based militant group. Antifa Ost conducted numerous attacks against individuals it perceives as "fascists" or part of the "right-wing scene" in Germany between 2018 and 2023 and is accused of having conducted a series of attacks in Budapest in mid-February 2023.

On September 26, 2025, Hungary declared Antifa Ost to be a terrorist organization and added the group to its national anti-terrorism list. Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front (FAI/FRI) FAI/FRI is a militant anarchist group that primarily operates in Italy with historical self-proclaimed affiliates across Europe, South America, and Asia. FAI/FRI declares the necessity of the revolutionary armed struggle against nation states and "The Fortress Europe."

Since 2003, FAI/FRI has claimed responsibility for threats of violence, bombs, and letter bombs against political and economic institutions, including a courthouse and other "capitalist institutions." Armed Proletarian Justice Armed Proletarian Justice is a Greek anarchist and "anti-capitalist" group that has attempted and conducted improvised explosive device (IED) attacks against Greek government targets.

Armed Proletarian Justice claimed responsibility for planting a bomb near the Greek riot police headquarters in Goudi, Greece on December 18, 2023. Revolutionary Class Self-Defense Revolutionary Class Self-Defense is a Greek anarchist and "anti-capitalist" group. The group links its actions to broader political and social issues and cites opposition to "capitalist structures," "state repression," and solidarity with Palestine.

Revolutionary Class Self-Defense claimed responsibility for two IED attacks targeting the Greece Ministry of Labor (February 3, 2024) and the Hellenic Train offices (April 11, 2025).

The designations remove these radical leftists from the U.S. financial system, block their assets under U.S. jurisdiction, bar U.S. persons from doing business with them, and criminalize providing material support.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) commented on the State Department's news release, indicating, "It's a major step in our fight against Antifa's terror network."

Schmitt boasted, "I was proud to work with the administration to make it happen," adding, "This is a huge deal."

Today, the State Department announced its plan to designate four violent Antifa cells as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.



It's a major step in our fight against Antifa's terror network.



I was proud to work with the administration to make it happen.



This is a huge deal. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Vh7m1hxDRa — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 13, 2025

Schmitt continued in a series of posts:

Antifa is not an "idea." It is a sophisticated, violent terrorist movement—and its network extends far beyond our borders. As I have outlined at length in the past, the Antifa violence we see on U.S. soil is driven by a global web of extremist groups.

He noted:

Americans should understand that these aren't isolated local gangs. They are chapters in the same transnational movement that fuels leftist violence from Atlanta to Athens. These militants are in regular communication with each other, coordinating and mobilizing across borders.

Antifa operates as a decentralized, cell-based terror network. It has no identifiable "leader." But that's a feature, not a bug—an intentional structure employed by far-left terror movements since the Weather Underground.



As @ShidelerK noted in a recent congressional testimony: pic.twitter.com/bJabJPWmFM — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 13, 2025

This transnational network includes fundraising streams, encrypted servers, doxxing networks, safe houses and "squats" to hide fugitives, training camps, and cross-border coordination for violent attacks.



This, for example, is a segment from Europol's 2023 Terrorism Report: pic.twitter.com/CcNdKaAFei — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 13, 2025

All of this is critical to the operations of Antifa cells in America.



It's no coincidence that, at the “Stop Cop City” riots in Atlanta, authorities found the Antifa militants they arrested during the violence were an "international group"—traveling from France, Canada, etc. pic.twitter.com/4v2lMVbOYa — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 13, 2025

It's no coincidence that, in Portland, the violent Antifa cells rely on the services of the Italy-based "radical left hacking collective" Autistici/Inventati to plan, coordinate and organize their attacks:https://t.co/OGWBqROlTM — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 13, 2025

The list goes on. But for the first time, thanks to President Trump and Secretary Rubio, the U.S. government is getting serious about confronting and dismantling this network.



Under U.S. law, a Foreign Terrorist Organization designation is one of the strongest tools we have. — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) November 13, 2025

After the Trump administration designated Rose City Antifa as a terrorist group, I can now reveal that its founder has resurfaced in Varberg, Sweden.



Early this morning, I approached Johan Victorin for comment on the designation — and whether he fears prosecution. pic.twitter.com/RuBxT0MRwh — Christian Peterson 🇸🇪 (English) (@christianpet_) October 6, 2025

U.S.-based Antifa-aligned cells have gained operational space and momentum over the past decade, aided indirectly by Democratic Party messaging - whether intentional or incidental remains the question - that has amplified Antifa's framing by sustaining a prolonged information war portraying President Trump and the MAGA movement as "fascist," reinforcing the group's core justification for escalation and violence.

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

While the administration has pledged to dismantle violent far-left networks, the fight cannot stop at Antifa. The broader dark-money billionaire-funded NGO sphere has been driving a decade-long color revolution against MAGA, and conspired against the White House to derail Trump's agenda at every turn.

💸 Billionaire #1: GEORGE SOROS



Soros's Open Society network directly contributed $72 million+ to official No Kings 2.0 organizers & partners. Soros is a primary architect of the “Riot Inc.” political protest model and a master of "color revolutions." pic.twitter.com/nOLLmeHNZm — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

Conservative nonprofits have warned the administration about the collateral damage a sweeping crackdown on NGOs could cause, but the reality is that if reforms don't come to the nonprofit universe, the Marxist movement will continue undermining the administration.

Capital Research Center and investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute have already mapped out the NGO crisis in detail for millennial and Gen Z staffers in the White House to understand fully.