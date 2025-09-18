New Report Reveals Soros' Open Society Funneled $80 Million To Pro-Terror Groups

The White House opened the week by declaring war on the radical left and its dark-money NGO network in the wake of Charlie Kirk's political assassination. President Trump and senior officials are zeroing in on George Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) empire, which they say has sown years of chaos nationwide, with Trump even hinting at potential RICO charges.

Remember Black Lives Matter's color-revolution-style operation that ignited riots across the nation in 2020.

A new report from Capital Research Center (CRC), a think tank tracking foundations, charities, and other nonprofits, has revealed OSF - now run by George's ultra-leftist, radical son, Alexander - has funneled over $80 million into groups linked to terrorism or extremist violence.

CRC investigative researcher Ryan Mauro published the bombshell report titled "Soros' Open Society gave $80 million to pro-terror groups," and this may be the breakthrough in evidence the Trump team needs to prosecute OSF under RICO.

Mauro stated in the report:

Since 2016, George Soros's Open Society Foundations (OSF), now run with his son Alexander, has poured over $80 million into groups tied to terrorism or extremist violence. The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in "direct actions" that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism. These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments. At the same time, Open Society awarded $18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas's October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption. Nor is the danger confined to America's streets. Open Society has funneled more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization. Grants to Al-Haq between 2016 and 2023 ranged from $400,000 in general support to an $800,000 institutional award. In September 2025, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Al-Haq, citing its role in advancing campaigns that "directly engaged in the [International Criminal Court's] illegitimate targeting of Israel." That means Soros's foundation has not only financed extremist groups within the United States but also funneled millions abroad to entities now formally sanctioned by Washington.

Mauro joined Glenn Beck to discuss the "smoking gun" evidence for potential RICO charges against OSF.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller declared war (read report) on radical leftist groups.

"It is a vast domestic terror movement, and with God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have... throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks... and we will do it in Charlie’s name."



Steven Miller and JD Vance update the… pic.twitter.com/PhZys5WdEP — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) September 15, 2025

As well as Vice President JD Vance...

Holy. Shit.



JD Vance is fed up:



“Something is very wrong with a growing minority on the far-left. There is no unity with people who celebrate Charlie Kirk’s assassination. There is no unity with people who argue he deserved it because he spoke words with which they disagreed.” pic.twitter.com/69kQBmDIF3 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) September 15, 2025

And there's more.

🧵@POTUS says enough is enough. Classifying ANTIFA (a loose and decentralized association) as a “major [domestic] terrorist organization” may prove largely symbolic but when taken in the context of what he and @StephenM et al have been saying—you can see the gloves are off. 🥊 https://t.co/C4w7wa6QDV — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) September 18, 2025

Focus is also turning to Neville Roy Singham (read report) ...