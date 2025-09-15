"Identify, Disrupt, Dismantle, Destroy": White House's Stephen Miller Declares War On Radical Left Groups

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller joined Vice President JD Vance, who hosted The Charlie Kirk Show earlier, following Kirk's assassination last Wednesday by what has been described as a "radical left, ANTIFA-adjacent creep" with a radicalized transgender partner.

Miller told Vance, "Which is that we need to have an organized strategy to go after the left-wing organizations that are promoting violence in this country."

"It is a vast domestic terror movement, and with God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have... throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy these networks... and we will do it in Charlie’s name."



It appears that Miller has correctly identified the dark-money-funded NGO world as fueling this madness, and that an urgent all-of-government approach is necessary.

Recent commentary from civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising highlighted the complexity of the radical leftist NGO networks waging war on the nation:

"One of the hardest parts of confronting rising left-wing extremism is that even those who care about the issue often don't understand how it operates. That's not their fault—it's an extraordinarily complex issue. The revolution against the West spans thousands of organizations that may not be formally linked, but are marching in unison toward the revolution."

In fact, we've been warning about civil terrorism emanating like cancer via radical leftist groups for months:

Commenting on Miller's response, Anderson also agreed that a multi-agency, coordinated effort is urgently needed, stressing that disrupting the funding networks of these dark-money–funded NGOs is essential to preventing the Marxist revolution from advancing further through continued political assassinations of America First thought leaders and continued color revolution–style operations on city streets aimed at subverting the nation.

Here's more from the civil terrorism expert:

It's encouraging to see the White House focus on the violent, revolutionary arm of the radical left, but targeting small organizations alone won't solve the problem. We need a multi-agency coordinated effort , and it must confront the dark-money network of foundations that prop them up. We also must begin ruthlessly regulating and enforcing the tax-exempt 501(c)(3) system, where the revolution against the West operates. To qualify for tax-exempt status, a group is supposed to serve the public good. Yet many qualify on flimsy claims of promoting social, racial, or climate justice and then devote themselves to protests and flag-burning. They are a cancer on society, and the longer we wait, the more it will metastasize. It's also alarming how closely far-left radicalization mirrors Islamist radicalization. The stages are strikingly similar: Introduction to ideology, Obsession with ideology, Belief that violence is justified, Acts of violence on behalf of the ideology.

Seamus Bruner, the Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), where he works closely with investigative author Peter Schweizer, provided more color:

Stephen Miller is pulling the mask off the shadowy radical left NGO network that pretends to be humanitarian, but in practice launders money, fuels lawlessness, and stokes violence. Dismantling it isn't about politics, it's about cutting off the operational arm of chaos in America. Here are the methods @StephenM has stated might be in play: RICO charges Conspiracy charges Conspiracy against the United States Insurrection "We are going to do what it takes."

On Saturday, the Trump administration urgently sought an extra $58 million in security funding for the executive and judicial branches, because now the admin sees the threat we've warned about:

Kill-List Risks: Kirk's assassination should be interpreted by America First leaders and thought leaders as the potential beginning of a sequential campaign of targeted political violence. The message is obvious: revolutionary armed Marxist radicals won't stop at Kirk (read the report).

Are you beginning to see how the Democratic Party's dark-money-funded NGO network operates?

The clock is ticking for the administration to come up with an "organized strategy" to dismantle command and control nodes of NGOs that are waging war on capitalism, the U.S., and the American people.

