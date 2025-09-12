Trump Says Charlie Kirk's Assassin In Custody

Update (0816ET):

President Trump joined Fox & Friends on Friday morning, telling hosts that Charlie Kirk's assassin is "in custody" and that "with a high degree of certainty, we have the suspect."

*TRUMP SAYS KIRK SHOOTING SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 12, 2025

*TRUMP: SOMEBODY CLOSE TO SUSPECT TURNED HIM IN https://t.co/7qk9R5ICzQ — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 12, 2025

*TRUMP: I HOPE KIRK KILLER FOUND GUILTY, GETS DEATH PENALTY https://t.co/sKjsjrqnyB — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 12, 2025

*TRUMP: KIRK SHOOTING SEEMS TO BE A ONE-OFF, NOT PART OF NETWORK https://t.co/e76GB0Ga4G — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 12, 2025

BREAKING: President Trump on Charlie Kirk suspected assassin: "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody." pic.twitter.com/wAAGegrrWI — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

🇺🇸 Trump says the suspect’s father turned him in to a U.S. Marshal. https://t.co/ZMTCuPPrhL pic.twitter.com/vwL4EoJTuR — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) September 12, 2025

Federal investigators at the FBI's Salt Lake City field office released new surveillance footage on X late Thursday showing the suspect in the political assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk fleeing the scene by leaping off a rooftop at Utah Valley University.

The FBI wrote in a note accompanying the video:

The FBI is releasing a video of the shooter in the Utah Valley shooting. The subject is seen jumping from the rooftop of a building after the shooting. Around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university. Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. Anyone with information in this case should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting.

Here are the latest developments over the last three days:

Suspect Description : College-age male, wearing a T-shirt with an American flag, black Converse shoes, and a baseball cap with a triangle.

Weapon Recovered : An imported Mauser bolt-action rifle with one spent cartridge and three live rounds, found wrapped in a towel near Utah Valley University.

Ammunition Recovered: All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology (as per Steven Crowder, WSJ).

Forensic Evidence : Palm impressions, footwear prints, and the rifle are being analyzed.

FBI Reward: Public asked to help identify the suspect; $100,000 reward offered. Over 7,000 tips received.

MSM failed to acknowledge Steven Crowder was the first to report the 'transtifa'-style ammo ...

EXCLUSIVE: This morning my team received an e-mail from officer at ATF.



The email included a screen shot from what appears to be an internal message describing a weapon and cartridges located by an ATF and other law enforcement near the scene of the Charlie Kirk shooting at… pic.twitter.com/UKtOUPY5DC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 11, 2025

On Wednesday night, President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on the senseless political assassination of Kirk, calling it a "dark moment for America." He vowed to crack down on radical left movements across the country that have sparked death and destruction so far this year.

In fact, the Texan News reporter Cameron Abrams wrote on X that Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and two dozen others in Congress are calling for a select committee on "the money, influence, and power behind the radical left's assault on America and the rule of law."

"Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them," the lawmakers stated.

Following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, @chiproytx is calling for a select committee on “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law.”



"Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the… pic.twitter.com/hK4TkW93l8 — Cameron Abrams (@CameronSAbrams) September 11, 2025

Sean Hannity and John Solomon reported last night that there could be a foreign component to the assassination of Kirk.

Ok… it’s getting crazy.



Both Hannity and John Solomon are reporting they are hearing from their sources there might be a FOREIGN COMPONENT to the Assassination of Charlie Kirk



“There’s a group or two of interests in the Salt Lake City area… because of… — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 12, 2025

Benjamin Netanyahu insists Israel had nothing to do with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.



He adds that anyone who believes otherwise is out of their mind.



Netanyahu compares the rumor to the old accusations against Jews, like poisoning wells and drinking the blood of Christian… pic.twitter.com/vZyzndrxMX — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 12, 2025

Tony Seruga wrote on X, "I will say this is looking more and more like an orchestrated professional hit. Despite what news will eventually break regarding the shooter, understand foreign isn't really foreign when it comes assassins. It's called plausible deniability. The leviathan/matrix/deep state likely has already crafted and perfected their narrative."

GPS—Charley Kirk. 😢



I do not want to impede the investigation in anyway. All data is going directly to the FBI as warrants are granted, 💯 by the book.



The FBI's Operational Technology Division (OTD), part of the Science and Technology Branch, which handles GPS and cell data.… — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 11, 2025

