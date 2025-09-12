"Looking Into Soros. Looks Like RICO": Trump Puts Crosshairs On Radical Leftist NGOs

After President Trump told Fox & Friends hosts that Charlie Kirk's assassin is "in custody," he went on to comment about radical leftist organizations, stating, "We are going to look into Soros. It looks like a RICO case."

Recall that on Wednesday night, just hours after Kirk's assassination, President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, calling it a "dark moment for America." He vowed to crack down on radical left movements across the country that have fueled chaos and even death this year.

Then on Thursday night, Texan News reporter Cameron Abrams wrote on X that Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, and two dozen others in Congress called for a select committee on "the money, influence, and power behind the radical left's assault on America and the rule of law."

"Enough is enough. We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them," the lawmakers stated.

Just weeks ago, Trump stated on Truth Social that George Soros and his radical leftist son, Alex Soros, "should be charged with RICO because of their support of violent protests."

Around that time, the "dark money" leftist NGO network operated by Arabella Advisors reportedly lost one of its top funding sources: Bill Gates.

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising states:

After the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is interested in pursuing a RICO case against George Soros, America’s primary financier of far-left NGOs. What will likely be revealed is a complex web of dark money that observers have warned about for 20 years but never acted on. At the center of this web are the various George Soros Open Society Foundation legal entities—four separate tax-exempt charities and one 501(c)(4) dark-money channel. Next are the Tides Foundation organizations, funded primarily by the Pritzker family, which include three separate tax-exempt charities and one 501(c)(4) dark-money channel. Following them are the Rockefeller Foundation nexus, NEO Philanthropy, the Ford Foundation, and a host of similar operations, including the Singham network. Collectively, these entities form America’s dark-money ecosystem. They fund permanent protests, bail demonstrators out of jail, finance legal efforts to sue local governments and police departments, influence immigration policy, promote drug decriminalization and criminal-justice reforms, and help elect district attorneys who decline to prosecute crime. On top of all of this, they also have entities like the Working Families Party that elect local politicians. The money flows from donations to tax-exempt charities into non-tax-exempt 501(c)(4)s, and then trickles down to local groups. From there, funds reach the most radical organizations, which can’t even qualify for 501(c)(3) status and are instead “fiscally sponsored” by parent organizations. Because of this fiscal-sponsorship loophole, the books of these groups remain opaque. Everything from terror financing to protests-turned-riots connects in some way to these foundations. The revolution against the West is, in effect, a network of tax-exempt charities operating as a powerful parallel government that no one ever voted for. It must be stopped before it’s too late.

President Trump's messaging suggests his administration may finally be ready to combat the radical left's dark-money, billionaire-funded NGO networks, accused of sowing chaos, hate, and division; fueling what some describe as "civil terrorism"; and orchestrating color revolutions that continue to this day. Growing concern remains that foreign money (think communist billionaire Neville Roy Singham) is feeding this anti-American woke machine. More evident than ever, the administration - if only for its own survival - must begin to counter the out-of-control NGO sphere. There's a reason Bill Gates severed ties with Arabella. The pressure begins.