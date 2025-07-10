Communist Billionaire Accused Of Funding Anti-ICE Riots Mysteriously Vanishes

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) posted on X Wednesday, exposing how Communist billionaire Neville Roy Singham—who operates a dark-money NGO network allegedly tied to funding anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles and resides in China with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)—has suddenly vanished .

"Neville Singham— the billionaire communist with ties to the CCP, who funded the LA riots and used immigration & Mexicans as a Trojan horse for communism— is hiding from our letter requesting testimony ," Rep. Luna wrote on X.

She said, "This poses an issue for delivering subpoena," adding, "Therefore, if he decides to hide in CHINA, we will now be asking the State Dept. and Treasury to freeze his assets/visa."

" Singham is literally hiding ," she emphasized.

In June, U.S. Congressional Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), launched a formal investigation into Singham's dark money networks and the political affiliations...

Singham is suspected of funding far-left color revolutions in the U.S. with alleged ties to the CCP. The Oversight Committee's inquiry focuses on Singham's possible role as a proxy in CCP propaganda operations and his potential legal exposure under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Here is a picture of Neville Singham, a Maoist with an office & home in Shanghai attending CCP’s “International Image Renovation Forum.” He has a Chinese name too. He’s dark money is tie to funding Party for Socialism and Liberation which is behind anti-ICE riots. ⁦ pic.twitter.com/zTzt4qGHkI — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) June 12, 2025

" Nonprofits have become the main vehicle for subverting America and destabilizing society . There is seemingly no enforcement in this sector for criminal activity, money laundering, or as seen with the Neville Roy Singham network, acting on behalf of foreign interests. America cannot continue on this path where a tax-exempt nonprofit can promote a protest, have partner nonprofits cosponsor it, yet none of these entities are held responsible for any damages," stated Jason Curtis Anderson from One City Rising.

If we can actually freeze his assets ... this will be a massive improvement for our country.



Commenting on Luna's X post, DataRepublican wrote, "If we can actually freeze his assets ... this will be a massive improvement for our country. We should also look into the Magnitsky Act for Soros. Given the very real deaths and human abuses his NGOs have caused, he may qualify."