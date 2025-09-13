Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Lived With Transgender Partner, Discord Denies Use

While the left oscillates between celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder and insisting the suspect, Tyler Robinson, is a conservative, today we learn that Robinson was living with a transgender partner who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, Fox News' Brooke Singman first reported.

The individual is now "fully cooperating with the FBI" on its investigation into Kirk's assassination.

According to Singman, "the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter."

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson lived with his transgender partner, sources tell me.



The individual, who is a male transitioning to a female, is fully cooperating with the FBI.



Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the… — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) September 13, 2025

On Friday, federal and state authorities revealed in a press conference that a "roomate" cooperating with their investigation told them about communications from a contact named "Tyler," which described bullet casings similar to those found at the scene of the murder, along with the "need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point."

The Daily Mail has identified the roommate as Lance Twiggs, who showed police texts from Robinson:

When investigators contacted the roommate, he said Robinson “made a joke on Discord,” a social messaging app, which caused law enforcement to ask him to show them the messages, according to an arrest affidavit. The messages from “Tyler” stated a “need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush, messages related to visually watching the area where a rifle was left and a message referring to having left the rifle wrapped in a towel,” the affidavit shows. -NY Post

Other messages "also refer to engraving bullets," and the fact that Tyler's rifle was "unique," according to law enforcement.

"Messages from contact Tyler also mention that he had changed outfits," an affidavit states.

And what's this?

The alleged assassin’s roommate/boyfriend, Lance Twiggs (sir._.lancelotte), also appears to be trans/perverted and furry curious. Checks out with the spent shell casing of the bullet that struck Kirk: “*noticed bulge* OwO what’s this?”….



Hypothetically an allusion to what… https://t.co/MA1oSVtgRS pic.twitter.com/grZQkyrg2d — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) September 13, 2025

Discord Disputes

While investigators say that Robinson was communicating on Discord, Discord says that never happened, and that there's "no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence on Discord."

"The messages referenced in recent reporting about planning details do not appear to be Discord messages," the company said, adding "These were communications between the suspect’s roommate and a friend after the shooting, where the roommate was recounting the contents of a note the suspect had left elsewhere.

"We have removed the suspect’s account for violating our off-platform behavior policy.”

Transtifa Problem

As we noted last month following the horrific attack on a Christian school by a transgender mass shooter, America has a "Transtifa" problem.

Andy Ngo, senior editor at The Post Millennial, has covered in-depth for quite some time about the disturbing rise of "trans militancy" across America.

Ngo's recent report, titled "The Violent Ideology and Lies Fueling Trans Militancy," warns that the transgender mass shooter attack on Christians in Minneapolis last week "wasn't an isolated attack."

In the last five years alone, several mass shootings have been committed by transgenders or pronoun people:

November 19, 2022 – Club Q Nightclub, Colorado Springs, CO Perpetrator : Anderson Lee Aldrich Gender Identity : Non-binary (they/them pronouns, per court documents) Casualties : 5 killed, 19 injured Details : The shooter targeted an LGBTQ+ nightclub. Non-binary identification was stated post-arrest and accepted in legal proceedings.

March 27, 2023 – The Covenant School, Nashville, TN Perpetrator : Audrey Hale Gender Identity : Transgender (he/him pronouns, identified as male) Casualties : 6 killed (3 children, 3 adults), shooter killed by police Details : The shooter attacked a Christian elementary school, leaving a manifesto referencing gender identity and hormones.

January 4, 2024 – Perry High School, Perry, IA Perpetrator : Dylan Butler Gender Identity : Alleged genderfluid (he/they pronouns, posted LGBTQ+ symbols) Casualties : 2 killed, 6 injured, shooter died by suicide Details : Friends described Butler as genderfluid, but authorities did not confirm transgender identity.

February 11, 2024 – Lakewood Church, Houston, TX Perpetrator : Genesse Moreno Gender Identity : Alleged transgender (used male aliases but identified as female) Casualties : 0 killed, 2 injured, shooter killed by police Details : Claims of transgender identity were debunked by authorities.

August 27, 2025 – Annunciation Catholic School, Minneapolis, MN Perpetrator : Robin Westman Gender Identity : Transgender (she/her pronouns, name changed from Robert to Robin in 2020) Casualties : 2 killed (both children), 18 injured (14 children, 4 adults), shooter died by suicide Details : The shooter expressed admiration for other mass killers and had a documented interest in school shootings.



Earlier this month we carried an article from Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising detailing the 'socialist NRA' and the alarming rise of far-left militancy following the Minneapolis shooting.

In the aftermath, investigators uncovered the shooter's personal journal. On it, a sticker of a gay pride flag emblazoned with an assault rifle and the words "defend equality." That very same flag is also displayed by the Minneapolis chapter of the Socialist Rifle Association (SRA), a self-proclaimed left-wing gun club that advocates armed struggle. Andy Ngo shared the images here.

pic

Say what you will about America's increasingly bitter culture wars, but we cannot ignore the fact that much of the rhetoric surrounding the modern trans movement isn't just about self-defense, but about "fighting back," like this flyer, advocating for a trans day of vengeance.

Do they have to scream it from the rooftops? pic.twitter.com/D3RLahjtfq — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 29, 2025

What exactly do you think they mean by that?

The Socialist Rifle Association has more than 50 chapters nationwide, with several states hosting multiple chapters. We've been told for decades that America's great domestic terror threat comes from far-right militias in camo gear. But there is obviously a militant movement on the other side of the spectrum: a growing network of far-left militias preparing for what they themselves call "the revolution."

What say you?

* * *

