Watch: Journalist Locates Portland Antifa Founder Hiding In Sweden

Swedish journalist Christian Peterson located Johan Victorin, identified as a co-founder of the Portland-based Rose City Antifa cell, at his residence in Varberg, Sweden. The encounter occurred as the Trump administration formally designated Antifa a domestic terrorist organization and comes amid ongoing coordinated disruptions by Antifa-linked woke soldiers targeting federal deportation operations at an ICE facility in southern Portland.

"After the Trump administration designated Rose City Antifa as a terrorist group, I can now reveal that its founder has resurfaced in Varberg, Sweden," Peterson wrote on X, adding, "Early this morning, I approached Johan Victorin for comment on the designation — and whether he fears prosecution."

Peterson linked back to journalist Andy Ngo's X post from April 2020 that revealed: "Caroline Victorin (née Gauld) is one of the founders of Rose City Antifa, the oldest known antifa organization in the U.S. With her Swedish husband, Johan Victorin,—who is also antifa—they helped import the European antifa extremism model into the U.S."

Ngo continued, "The founders of Rose City Antifa are Caroline Victorin and Johan Victorin. They fled to Varberg, Sweden after forming the violent militant group in Portland years ago. RCA has gone underground since around 2021, fearing conspiracy charges."

In the video, the Swedish journalist attempted to ask Johan Victorin, who has U.S. and Swedish dual citizenship, whether President Donald Trump's designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist group made him afraid of being convicted.

As a reminder for Johan Victorin, Sweden has an extradition treaty with the U.S. that was signed in 1961 and took effect in 1963. Also, Sweden is bound by the European Convention on Extradition (1957). This means extradition is possible for serious crimes, such as operating domestic terror networks in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Portland Antifa continues to apply maximum pressure on the ICE facility in Portland, disrupting federal deportation operations. President Trump is reportedly considering invoking the Insurrection Act to justify federal troop deployment to secure federal buildings and personnel amid Antifa-linked attacks in the metro area. The armed radical left has declared war (read report).