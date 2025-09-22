Antifa Designated 'Domestic Terror Group' As White House Declares War On Radical Leftist Groups 

President Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement a "domestic terrorist organization" in the wake of Charlie Kirk's political assassination nearly two weeks ago.

The White House has signaled its intent to designate Antifa as a terror organization over the past week (read here & here), but now it's official as reported by The White House's Rapid Response X account:

Here is the text of the order:

Section 1. Antifa as a Terrorist Threat. Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government, law enforcement authorities, and our system of law. It uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide to accomplish these goals. This campaign involves coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws through armed standoffs with law enforcement, organized riots, violent assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officers, and routine doxing of and other threats against political figures and activists. Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity, then employs elaborate means and mechanisms to shield the identities of its operatives, conceal its funding sources and operations in an effort to frustrate law enforcement, and recruit additional members. Individuals associated with and acting on behalf of Antifa further coordinate with other organizations and entities for the purpose of spreading, fomenting, and advancing political violence and suppressing lawful political speech. This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism. ​Sec. 2. Designation as a Domestic Terrorist Organization. Because of the aforementioned pattern of political violence designed to suppress lawful political activity and obstruct the rule of law, I hereby designate Antifa as a "domestic terrorist organization." All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations --especially those involving terrorist actions -- conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa, or for which Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa provided material support, including necessary investigatory and prosecutorial actions against those who fund such operations. Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law. This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person. (b) This order shall be published in the Federal Register. DONALD J. TRUMP

Maybe someone should tell the Trump administration it's not just Antifa...

We will dismantle Antifa. https://t.co/13bmUauJJm — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 22, 2025

This is a move that is not merely symbolic but also puts other radical leftist groups, including dark-money-funded NGOs, on heightened alert. The federal government's new strategy aims to "disrupt and dismantle" the command-and-control nodes of radical leftist groups seeking to subvert the nation in an attempted Marxist takeover.

The designation doesn't create new criminal charges against Antifa, but it allows the FBI, DHS, and DOJ to ramp up investigations under terrorism statutes and potentially deploy Patriot Act surveillance against the decentralized terror org. As a result, Antifa, which relies on platforms like Signal and Discord, may be forced to reconfigure its communication networks when planning future attacks, given the increased federal monitoring.

What this designation also means is that if Antifa commits a violent crime that meets the federal definition of terrorism (using force to influence government or intimidate a population), prosecutors can apply longer sentencing. This will act as a deterrent for Antifa revolutionaries who have been able to get away with violent crimes for years. This designation will also shift more funding, surveillance tools, and inter-agency cooperation toward it, such as a much-needed NGO-busting task force to counter radical leftist groups (or the deep state).

Additionally, the designation encompasses any financial contribution or logistical support, including purchasing gas masks, buying hammers or weapons, or renting vans, which can be prosecuted as "material support for terrorism." This gives the feds leverage to target Antifa's money networks. By compelling reporting from banks and platforms, the feds could build a network of money sources for Antifa-related funds, including grassroots donors, NGOs, international groups, billionaires, and state actors, and track how these funds are distributed locally (e.g., bail funds, travel stipends, street gear).

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising commented on Antifa's designation:

Designating Antifa is a great step. The fact that it originated in Germany sets a significant precedent for designating it as a terror org, which would allow us to treat the American chapter with the seriousness it deserves. That is not where the foreign influence stops, though. There was a recent antifascist forum in Moscow, attended by members of Jackson Hinkle's "American Communist Party." For those unaware, he and another member of the org, Christopher Helali, help manage this organization from Moscow.

The Democratic Socialists of America (think Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib) also publicly voted in 2019 to establish Antifa working groups as an official arm of their operation.

Mike Benz explains how the Antifa network has a very ugly marriage with the Deep State...

Antifa is a global network. From Germany against AfD, to France against Le Pen, to Spain against Vox, to Hungary against Orban, to Belarus against Lukashenko, to Syria against Assad, Antifa's actions — violent shutdown of speech & events of targeted political groups, ecoterrorism to push climate agenda policies, attacks to break up anti-vaccine meetings — has perfectly line up with the exact policy goals of the prior State Dept, CIA, USAID, Pentagon, and USIP goals in each region. It's time to crack open each agency's files. Classified and unclassified. We need to know, both at home and abroad, every touch point, every fibre of connective tissue, between each of those federal governance agencies and so-called "antifascist" networks at each of the State Dept, CIA, USAID, Pentagon, and US Institute of Peace. Each agency should conduct its own internal review and analysis of all files, doing both internal keyword searches and regional-level reviews. Add FBI and DHS to cover the domestic side. All 7 of these agencies should commit within 6 months to making all such files public.

Radical leftist groups don't stop with Antifa:

For a decade, Democrats and their radical leftist groups normalized assassination culture by labeling President Trump, MAGA, and anyone they didn't like as "Fascists," "Nazis," and "Racists," and many other hateful words.

Still, this kind of dangerous rhetoric is nothing new and is merely a playbook straight from the Communists.

Now do you understand?

Democrats have ushered in the "Permission Structure for Violence," which is why some Democrats celebrated Kirk's political assassination.

Ending with this...

