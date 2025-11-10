The color-revolution playbook used by Deep State elites, some of whom are inside the Capital Beltway, has targeted President Trump and the populist movement for nearly a decade. If the White House and its staff fail to figure out how to dismantle these radical left networks, the same dark-money NGOs they declared war on earlier this fall, they risk a MAGA agenda being derailed.

A series of X posts by Jennica Pounds, also known as "DataRepublican," has captured the attention of Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and peeled back new layers of what appears to be the interworkings of at least one color-revolution-style operation orchestrated by Democrats, nonprofit groups, ex-USAID employees, and billionaires to undermine and destabilize President Trump's MAGA from within.

Pounds wrote on X:

This is not speculation; it's straight from a recorded call. Ex-USAID employees describe how, before January 20, they moved internal groups off government systems and into encrypted Signal chats, then quickly linked with foreign partners and NGOs after the inauguration. This attempt at creating a color revolution isn't new news; this part was already reported in NOTUS earlier this year. But what's not reported is the international aspect. One participant explicitly frames it as "a global anti-authoritarian movement," connecting U.S. officials with "colleagues from around the world who have dealt with this directly." They reference coordination with Johns Hopkins, "international democracy and conflict mitigation spaces," and efforts to mobilize across borders against what they perceive as domestic authoritarianism

She continued:

At what point does this become treason?

🧵🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: International actors are involved in the State Department led color revolution 🚨🚨



This is not speculation; it’s straight from a recorded call.



Ex-USAID employees describe how, before January 20, they moved internal groups off government systems and into… pic.twitter.com/XtinGt306o — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 9, 2025

Pounds went on to reveal how those former rogue USAID officials "organized" large-scale protest movements - a classic tactic of any color revolution operation - before adding:

Note at the end of the video, the "we" in reference to organizing the February 5th protests - that was organized by Soros-backed groups 50501 and Indivisible. This is the first solid link I've found connecting the No Kings movement, State Department, and Soros together.

Note at the end of the video, the "we" in reference to organizing the February 5th protests - that was organized by Soros-backed groups 50501 and Indivisible. This is the first solid link I've found connecting the No Kings movement, State Department, and Soros together. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 9, 2025

Ro Tucci, former director of the USAID Center for Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance and current co-lead of DemocracyAID, said in her own words earlier this year that there was an urgent need to bring in international NGOs to assist with the color revolution.

Ro Tucci herself goes onto talk about bringing in international actors to assist with the color revolution. Their role is going to be "mobilizing around corruption" ... what does that mean? pic.twitter.com/IyciS8BhJH — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 9, 2025

"They justify the international aspect by claiming that the authoritarians are already globally networked," Pounds said.

They justify the international aspect by claiming that the authoritarians are already globally networked. pic.twitter.com/mW81ybn6rI — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 9, 2025

Pounds said the origin of this color revolution starts here.

🧵🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Inside The New Pluralists: how billionaires weaponized the Biden Administration, targeted Charlie Kirk, and are quietly financing America’s color revolution 🚨🚨



In 2017, a quiet meeting brought representatives of Soros, Koch, Rockefeller, and Ford… pic.twitter.com/sC49WqzNHT — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 6, 2025

Just last week, the Americans for Public Trust dropped this bombshell report:

Democrats will continue their color revolution operations in 2026. The latest ones fell flat...

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has put the lawless NGO world into a tough spot:

Remember, last summer, the color revolution operation by Democrats and their dark-money billionaire-funded NGOs turned hot and erupted into open unrest.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple self-driving Waymo cars, collectively worth upwards of $600,000 each have been destroyed and light on fire by rioters



📌#LosAngeles | #California



At this time, Los Angeles police are urgently requesting Waymo to shut down its self-driving car app as… pic.twitter.com/eU4ANqPfyt — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 9, 2025

Instead of the Trump administration wasting time with decentralized Antifa, X user Cynical Publius has three suggestions for Trump:

The Democrat Party as we know it today would cease to exist if the following three measures were implemented: Nationwide voter ID with in-person, same-day voting except for true absentee situations. End tax exempt status for ALL 501(c)(X)s (even religious, because if we leave that they will abuse it). Continue Trump's enforcement of existing immigration laws until we have rolled back all damage done over the last ten years. Seriously, literally all we need to do is these three things, and America will be transformed back into the Constitutional Republic it was always intended to be. It's just that easy. The Democrat Party as we know it today would cease to exist if the following three measures were implemented:



1. Nation-wide voter ID with in-person, same-day voting except for true absentee situations.



2. End tax exempt status for ALL 501(c)(X)s (even religious, because if… pic.twitter.com/tnxyETJh5t — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 9, 2025

Perhaps it's time for the Trump administration to get serious about cleaning up the nonprofit world. Seamus Bruner publicly gave the president a clear starting point on national television:

Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2025

To the White House staffers... See Cynical Publius's post above.

Also cheat sheet:

And this:

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

"Marxism hates liberty and loves misery," Sen. Mike Lee noted.