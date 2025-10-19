"Coup d'Flat": Billionaire-Funded 'No Kings' Color-Revolution Turns Into White Liberal Boomer Parade As Dems Become National Laughingstock

The Democratic Party's dark-money NGO network, bankrolled by left-wing billionaires, unleashed a highly coordinated, color-revolution-style mobilization nationwide on Saturday; the same tactics U.S. intelligence agencies have used overseas for years in regime-change operations. Yet the turnout wasn't dominated by unhinged young leftists or gender-confused woke warriors, but rather by white baby-boomer liberals, a mobilization effort that NGO expert Mike Benz described as a "Coup d'f́lat."

Fell flat in DC too. Coup d’f́lat. https://t.co/1lb7JVesDG — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 18, 2025

The nation is waking up to the fact that dark-money NGO networks, including the Arabella Network, Soros Network, Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation, Tides Foundation, Rockefeller Network, Singham Network, and many others, are funneling millions of dollars into what investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute call "Riot, Inc." - the permanent protest industrial complex and the engine behind "No Kings 2.0" partners and organizers. These protests are far from organic; this movement is manufactured, coordinated, and entirely artificial.

MSM is actually reporting news.

Schweizer and Bruner spilled the beans the other day about who is funding these operations.

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

An important inflection point nears: The Democratic Party's permanent protest machine is breaking down. This weekend's coordinated theatrics by socialist and communist groups - the so-called sponsors of "No Kings" - managed to rally mostly unhinged white baby boomers dragged out of their retirement homes.

Nothing says "we care about democracy" like showing up to a rally sponsored by communists. pic.twitter.com/8nK4gYxPD5 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 18, 2025

In traditional overseas regime-change operations, the CIA and State Department typically rely on young folks for color revolutions against 'Kings'. Yet in the Democratic Party's regime change operation to sway sentiment polls and ignite nationwide protests/riots, their ability has waned because corporate media has now caught on to what ZeroHedge readers have known all along, that these protesters are artificial and funded by leftist billionaire Kings that hate other billionaires.

No Kings is really the geriatric boomers last gasp. pic.twitter.com/Qdvv6QOmw4 — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) October 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: This is No Kings in ATLANTA, Georgia - a city where the largest racial demographic by far is black people...



...white.



90%+ of the crowd is white, filled with retirees.



Every single freaking time. pic.twitter.com/l7NOIGjaKK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 18, 2025

No Kings is a reminder that elderly hippie boomers are still tormenting this country. https://t.co/TgQpkapQu6 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 19, 2025

White baby boomers who could've been home, spending time with their grandkids, instead hit the streets on Saturday. You can't make this up. This is 2025, and the so-called academic left has become the continued "useful idiot" of the Democratic Party.

They emptied the retirement homes for an extra pudding night. They work cheaply.🤭 pic.twitter.com/CdLxOtmfif — TLC (@camp_terrence) October 19, 2025

Sad. Not many people at the No Kings protest at the Arizona State Capitol. Probably as many journalists and counterprotesters there as the paid leftist Boomers protesting. https://t.co/gIf6FqjXfz — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) October 18, 2025

"To understand the man, you have to know what was happening when he was 20."

-Napoleon



Boomers at the No Kings demonstrations still think they're the cool kids fighting The Man like they were at the Vietnam War protests pic.twitter.com/EwAWjCtwNP — Proper Gander (@docpropergander) October 18, 2025

A strange new alliance has formed between the boomers and the furries, perhaps out of desperation.https://t.co/AIhWtXH76o pic.twitter.com/bLHTMRebIn — Matthew Perdie (@PerdieXAmerica) October 19, 2025

Live look at the “No Kings” protest in WPB. 90% boomers who should be hanging out with their grandkids. pic.twitter.com/IwmdqndIpx — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedandbiased1) October 18, 2025

The real takeaway from No Kings is that thousands of boomers are spending their weekend protesting things they saw on tv rather than playing with their grandchildren. Heartbreaking stuff. — Castellammarese War Vet (@SpumoniTakes) October 19, 2025

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute also observed boomers at No Kings.

Here's more from Liberty Nation News:

Welcome to the resistance, a well-funded political machine advertised as grassroots activism, seemingly using progressive protesters as pawns to spread a pre-packaged story that appears to hinge on hatred. "This is what is behind these protests," said Nomani, "elite partisan leaders in ideologically motivated networks using the mask of social justice to wage political and cultural warfare in America." They don't even look as if they're trying to hide the Astroturf propping up this operation. Maybe that's because few people seem to be paying attention, which is probably how so many on the left are fully convinced Trump is an authoritarian. Perhaps the most baffling part of it all is that even if the protests have zero impact on the political realm, everybody involved with No Kings can likely still say the endeavor was successful since the president was, in fact, not crowned king of America. Turns out fictitious problems are easy to solve.

The problem for Democrats is that their protest operations for regime change are losing momentum. They just burned through tens of millions of dollars via their NGO network to support protests this weekend, yet learned nothing from earlier in the year, when the same protests flopped spectacularly. It's downright embarrassing: the same crowd of white boomers once again lining city streets, proving the movement's fatigue. Reporting from earlier this year:

Any momentum gained by No Kings, Indivisible, and their activist networks, along with billionaire sponsors, could quickly evaporate in the colder months when boomers generally stay indoors or head south. We have a strategy idea for Indivisible kids running the show: try riling up the boomers in The Villages, Florida.

Perhaps the 2026 midterm strategy to ignite endless protests and regime change, color revolution-style operations, isn't working. Tripling down on woke, criminal illegals, embracing socialism and Marxism, and supporting nation-killing globalist-aligned agenda is yet another terrible strategy that a majority of Americans rejected with Trump back into power...

Reminder: the last No Kings protest was the 2024 presidential election, where the majority of Americans rejected the globalist cult.

Democrats' new strategy:

Why’d you lose the popular vote https://t.co/FQaq5i6nxj — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 18, 2025

Democrats have transformed themselves into a rudderless anti-American party, run by left-wing billionaire kings, with their radical left-wing agenda hidden within the non-profit world. And now you understand why the White House has begun operations to "dismantle" and "destroy" radical leftist groups in the NGO complex - it's a lawless area that will soon have enforcement that has been exploited by the left to destroy the nation.

