print-icon
print-icon

"Fueled By Billionaires": No Kings Prepares Color-Revolution-Style Mobilization Against Trump

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The Democratic Party's dark-money NGO network, bankrolled by left-wing billionaires, is reportedly preparing to activate a coordinated, color-revolution-style mobilization across the U.S. this weekend - a replay of failed agitation attempts seen earlier this year targeting President Trump and Elon Musk. The operation, marketed under the "No Kings" banner and portrayed publicly as a grassroots movement, in reality functions as a professionalized protest-industrial complex. Its composition includes a blend of paid activists, white boomers suffering from Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome, and a smaller contingent of organic, unhinged leftists who recite MSNBC talking points by heart. 

Little do these white boomers know, the "No Kings" movement, supposedly against "kings and billionaires", is, in reality, funded by leftist billionaire kings themselves. In truth, No Kings is bankrolled by far-left foundations backed by the same billionaire class that has been waging a political war against President Trump since his first term. Essentially, one faction of billionaires hates another, so their woke non-profit soldiers create a front group, brand it "No Kings," and bankroll an army of paid protesters and unhinged left-wing activists. This is America in 2025: the permanent protest-industrial complex of hate and chaos, financed by the left.

Drilling down into the dark-money network funding No Kings are investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute. Their new bombshell report exposes how the protest-industrial complex, dubbed "Riot, Inc.," is, in their words, "FUELED BY BILLIONAIRES."

"We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same "Riot Inc." dark-money networks: Arabella network $79.7M+ Soros network $72.1M+ Ford network $51.7M+, Tides $45.5M+, Rockefeller $28.6M+, and Buffett $16.6M+," Bruner wrote on X. 

George Soros

Mark Zuckerberg

Hansjorg Wyss

Bill Gates 

Marc Benioff 

Bruner concluded, "OBVIOUSLY "No Kings 2.0" isn't grassroots. This level of coordination requires serious funds. 👇🏻 The protestors should just own it! Instead they hold up anti-billionaire signs funded by...billionaires. Are they being dishonest or ignorant?" 

Recall that Bruner and Schweizer penned a note (read here) in mid-June that revealed more than $100 million was plowed into No Kings and partners via the Arabella dark money network

By late summer, the Gates Foundation abruptly severed ties with the Arabella network due to political pressure regarding funding for color revolution-style operations on city streets. 

Last week, during the Antifa roundtable at the White House, Bruner briefed President Trump (read here): "We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors." In fact, tackling Antifa is not the proper strategy, as Bruner told Trump, start with dark-money NGOs. 

Back to No Kings.

Via Oversight Project.

Perhaps No Kings can give 'Free Palestine' protesters a job...

Right. 

. . . 

Loading recommendations...