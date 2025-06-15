Old White Boomers By Day, Antifa By Night: 'No Kings' Color Revolution 

Strikes between Israel and Iran have escalated significantly in both scale and lethality, with Tehran deploying hypersonic missiles in direct attacks against Israeli cities. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces have executed a coordinated air campaign targeting key pillars of the Iranian regime's operational capacity—most notably the IRGC's crude oil export infrastructure, high-value military assets, and critical command-and-control facilities (strike roadmap laid out last fall). The scope and precision of these strikes suggest a deliberate strategy to degrade the regime's ability to function both economically and militarily, potentially placing the IRGC on a quick crash course toward systemic failure.

Simultaneously, within the U.S., a separate destabilization force unfolded this weekend.

Our preliminary assessment of the command and control structures supporting the 'No Kings' color revolution operation by the Democratic Party has been propped up through dark money networks that continue to finance radical left-wing NGOs engaged in what appears to be a sustained, low-grade color revolution during the day and riots at night. These NGOs, operating with logistical sophistication, have aimed to undermine societal cohesion and erode public trust in the Trump administration.

On Saturday, a coordinated series of demonstrations unfolded across major metropolitan areas, including New York, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Portland, and Los Angeles. The protests—supported by a network of nearly 200 entities, many of which include ideologically aligned and far-left NGOs—appear to follow a highly structured mobilization effort reminiscent of prior failed "Tesla Takedown" operations observed earlier this year.

Here's a list of organizations behind the "No Kings" protests across the country pic.twitter.com/cMZvkerPSS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 14, 2025

On Friday, Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published a report linking the rogue NGOs behind the 'No Kings' front operation—quarterbacking the broader color revolution effort—as receiving a "$114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier.

Dark-Money Network Funneled Millions Into 'No Kings' Nationwide Color Revolution Operation | ZeroHedge https://t.co/gaRzUwdeG5 — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) June 14, 2025

Notably, the demographic composition of participants was strikingly consistent across many of the protest areas: predominantly elderly, white, college-educated liberal elites with many of whom are likely regular viewers of leftist corporate media brainwashing networks, such as MSNBC, CNBC, The View, and so on.

A grown man with severe Trump Detanglement Syndrome beats a Trump doll at the Beverly Hills, California ‘No Kings’ protest.

pic.twitter.com/IeVjQ9O9dh — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 15, 2025

The fact that the "No Kings" rally's are full of old white people and the #Army250 parade crowd is full of young mulit-ethnic families really tells you which way the arrow is pointing. pic.twitter.com/Tss6J9s56o — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) June 15, 2025

Only old white people here in NYC. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/AxY5aFTRRi — Dan Therriault (@dantherriault) June 15, 2025

.@TheBigBasham and I out having lunch in the historic town of Salisbury, North Carolina. We happened to wander through a little No Kings protest. Almost entirely gray heads. Don’t think we saw a person under 40.



These are just larping boomers reliving their glory days. pic.twitter.com/k6oIRlKFDi — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 14, 2025

06/14/2025 - “No Kings” Protesters were bused into Mobile, AL from out-of-state on 30 buses. Most of them are liberal Boomers who needed a paycheck 😁 pic.twitter.com/A5k3TASaIw — PSYTruth3r (@Truth3rP) June 14, 2025

Boomers leaving their assisted living facility to go March in the no Kings event.



The 3-hour March is expected to take about 12 days.. pic.twitter.com/xniPPNTMQW — TheBigDave (@LiVe2DaNceATL) June 14, 2025

the local "no kings" protest is on the university campus and it's just a sea of elderly boomers making that face they make when they can't find their waitress pic.twitter.com/Qjgoibzmgq — The Mangy (@LeMangy) June 14, 2025

Connecticut ‘No Kings’ protesters are calling to “86 47.” This has been widely condemned as a call to end the life of President Trump.



The Democrats are the party of violence.pic.twitter.com/wVggVkCNHN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2025

NEW: Look at these flyers found at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park during the “No Kings” protest. It calls for the assassination of President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. @realDonaldTrump @JDVance pic.twitter.com/DujIkz5XfY — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 14, 2025

This is a "No Kings" protest in Atlanta. What do you notice? In a city that is predominantly Black, I think I counted 5 black people in this video.



Democrats flooded Black communities across the country with illegal aliens. And now they are protesting Trump removing them???… pic.twitter.com/KNQDqo1PCw — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) June 14, 2025

Incredible shot of the "No Kings Day" protest in Pittsburgh. The average age in this crowd can't be younger than 60.pic.twitter.com/C6KrNILHd1 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 14, 2025

Insane woman at the ‘No Kings’ protest in Los Angeles says that H*tler got his ideas from America.



She then incited violence and racism by saying to “put our bodies on the front line” and to “follow leaders of color.”



The Left is led by lunatics.pic.twitter.com/uGbcOx1JTI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 14, 2025

Here is Randi Weingarten leading a "No Kings" protest today.



Abolish teachers unions. pic.twitter.com/WHwzdF45rx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 14, 2025

No Kings Protest in San Diego, California



This is a result of years of not enforcing immigration policies. Over 250,000 illegals came into San Diego in just 10 months



Again, this is not guessing. The Mayor of El Cajon confirmed 250,000 illegals in 10 months pic.twitter.com/Rg0hE0KgHc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 14, 2025

THERE IT IS 🚨 Boxes of American Flags are being provided by the No Kings Protest organizers



This is to give the appearance it’s a patriotic protest but the protesters ARE BEING PROVIDED the pro America items



“This thing is well funded — pallets and pallets of flags for free” pic.twitter.com/ebJRW0PVar — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 15, 2025

Spotted at the “No Kings” protest in Michigan. “No Kings” should be classified as a domestic t*rrorist movement. pic.twitter.com/2EqzP2zTzs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

Meanwhile in NYC, a protester climbed onto a pedestrian light and waved the Hamas flag during the “No Kings” rally.



Democrats wanted you to believe this was a pro-America protest—while they cheered on terrorists. pic.twitter.com/8JJCl9eAjy — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 15, 2025

As the evening unfolded and the retirement homes called back their revolutionary Boomer protesters for dinner, medication, and the nightly MSNBC shows, isolated urban unrest began to materialize in several cities. Notably, Portland and Los Angeles saw leftist groups with younger foot soldiers on the streets escalate from protest to riot in a short fashion.

Breaking: Federal and local police deploy tear gas, crowd control munitions on Antifa anti-ICE rioters outside ICE Seattle field office in Tukwila.



Several arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/ehgaietVTb — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 14, 2025

And just like that, the No Kings protest in Los Angeles becomes a riot. pic.twitter.com/Pk9bTzNGLi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 15, 2025

Anarchy as anti-ICE rioters take over the streets of Seattle pic.twitter.com/aPHx0INyuC — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 15, 2025

HOLY SH*T 🚨 Anti ICE Rioters are attempting to set a Federal building on fire in Seattle. WOAH



SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD



pic.twitter.com/rfPQa5EDVk — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 15, 2025

BREAKING: Rioters launch explosives at ICE facility in Portland, OR



Four agents injured.



Rioters also forcibly entered the building and shattered windows pic.twitter.com/LVTfm03Sgy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

INSURRECTION: No Kings protestors tried to storm the LA ICE detention facility, it did not go as planned. pic.twitter.com/ubQ3Eo8USy — @amuse (@amuse) June 15, 2025

The capacity at which the Democratic Party and their corporate overclass of The Blob's (deep state) ability to replicate (again) Black Lives Matter-like color revolution against President Trump via their network of rogue NGOs (funded by...) appears to be waning and may be an inflection point for the party that has chosen to escalate out of judicial warfare to kinetic action in the streets.

Terrible optics for the No Kings movement came early Saturday when a former appointee of Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, with No Kings literature in his vehicle, allegedly assassinated a Minnesota state representative and wounded a state senator.

'No Kings' Terror? Fake Cop Assassinates Minnesota Democrat Who Blocked Health Care for Illegals https://t.co/L4uRIixVnM — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 14, 2025

Ahead of the protest/riots, CBS News acted as a PR megaphone for the unrest movement.

"FCC Complaint Filed”: X Users Slam CBS For Acting As PR Megaphone For 'No Kings' Color Revolution https://t.co/bOsOBG3KPa — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 14, 2025

Paging FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr… What's your take on this?

Meanwhile, the FBI and House Republicans are finally getting serious about these rogue networks of revolutionary leftist NGOs sowing discord with the aim of mass social unrest.

Weird, right?

Not an American flag in sight. https://t.co/0nlEW1RdH7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2025

And this...

