"FCC Complaint Filed”: X Users Slam CBS For Acting As PR Megaphone For 'No Kings' Color Revolution

Leftist propaganda outlet CBS is now playing PR agent for the dark money-funded 'No Kings' color revolution, disguising its promotion as a report on protest 'merchandise'—which, it notes, is conveniently cropping up for sale on Amazon, Temu, and other online retailers.

CBS reports:

Hundreds of t-shirts, hats, signs and posters are for sale across the internet alluding to the demonstrations. On China-based Temu.com, a seller shipping goods from a U.S.-based warehouse offers a t-shirt reading "No Kings in America" and featuring the statue of liberty and American flag for $5.20. On Amazon, a search for No Kings yielded 1,000 results. Much of the merchandise available on the e-commerce giant's site is printed on demand, meaning not in stock. Sellers print t-shirts or make the goods as soon as they are ordered to avoid sitting on unwanted inventory.

By the end of the report, the leftist propaganda outlet informs readers about today's nationwide protests and directs them to the 'No Kings' website.

On Friday, Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published a report linking the rogue NGOs behind the 'No Kings' front operation—directing the broader color revolution effort—as receiving a "$114.8 million from the Arabella dark money network and how these professional protest organizations use tax dollars as a force multiplier.

Dark-Money Network Funneled Millions Into 'No Kings' Nationwide Color Revolution Operation | ZeroHedge https://t.co/gaRzUwdeG5 — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) June 14, 2025

Also on Friday, U.S. Congressional Republicans, led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), launched a formal investigation into dark money NGO networks tied to a China-based billionaire that is suspected of funding far-left color revolutions in the U.S. with alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

CBS' X post was heavily ratioed, with many users disgusted by the media outlet's promotion of "radical left destabilization campaigns."

Paging FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr… What's your take on this?